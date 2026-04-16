Prime Video India Drops ‘Bulletproof’ Anthem from Upcoming Series Lukkhe

April 16th, Mumbai, INDIA: Prime Video India and Warner Music India today unveiled ‘Bulletproof’, a power-packed hip hop anthem from the upcoming Original series Lukkhe. Composed by KING, Amira Gill, and Karan Kanchan, with music produced by Karan Kanchan, the track is performed by KING and Amira Gill, with lyrics by KING and Manreet Khara. A bold and unapologetic expression, ‘Bulletproof’ is driven by grit, attitude, and raw energy, capturing the spirit of pushing through challenges and rising above the noise.

At its core, Bulletproof is a high-energy hip hop track about rising above the noise, owning who you are, and refusing to break. With sharp verses, hard-hitting hooks, and pulsating beats, it delivers an intense, high-energy vibe. Driven by powerful vocals and attitude, Bulletproof isn’t just a song—it’s a bold anthem that stays with you.

Speaking on the track, KING said,

“Bulletproof is a deeply personal track, shaped by my journey, my struggles, wins, and the mindset to keep pushing forward. Lukkhe gave me the chance to not only create music but also step into acting for the first time, which feels like a big milestone. Grateful to Amira, Karan, and the entire team for bringing this to life, this one’s truly special.”

Directed by Himank Gaurand produced by Vipul D. Shah andRajesh Bahl under the banners of Optimystix Entertainment and White Guerrilla LLP, created and executive produced by Agrim Joshi and Debojit Das Purkayastha,the series is headlined by Raashii Khanna and singer-songwriter KING (in his acting debut), alongside Palak Tiwari (in her streaming debut) and Lakshvir Singh Saran in lead roles. The ensemble cast also includes Nakul Roshan Sahdev,Kritika Bharadwaj,Shivankit Parihar,Yograj Singh, andAyesha Raza Mishra. Lukkhe will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in Hindi, across India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide on May 8.

The song ‘Bulletproof’ is out now and available on all music streaming platforms.