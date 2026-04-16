Indian Railways Records Sharp Safety Gains, Accidents Fall 89 pc in 10 Years

Apr 16 (BNP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighted the significant transformation of Indian Railways, noting that sustained reforms and technology-led upgrades have strengthened the system and improved safety standards.

Sharing an article by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Prime Minister emphasized that safety has remained a core priority, supported by policy changes, modern technology adoption, and consistent funding over the past decade.

According to the article, Indian Railways has undergone a major safety overhaul since 2014–15. Train accidents have declined from 135 incidents in 2014–15 to 16 in 2025–26, marking an 89% reduction, even as passenger traffic and train operations have increased significantly.

The consequential accident index, which measures accidents per unit of train running distance, has also improved sharply—from 0.11 to 0.01—reflecting a much safer operational system.

Fatalities have similarly reduced over the period, with rail accident-related deaths falling from 292 in 2014–15 to 16 in 2025–26.

The government said the improvements reflect a broader shift toward a technology-driven safety ecosystem aimed at enhancing reliability and public trust in one of the world’s largest railway networks.