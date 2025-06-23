Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida Commemorates Global Wellness Day with a Holistic Morning of Fitness and Well-being at Espace

Noida, 18th June 2025: Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida celebrated Global Wellness Day on 14th June with an invigorating morning dedicated to health, mindfulness, and joyful movement at its exclusive wellness facility, Espace. Upholding the Global Wellness Day ethos of “One day can change your whole life,” the hotel curated a dynamic fitness experience for its in-house guests, Espace members, and invited wellness influencers.

The event featured a thoughtfully sequenced line-up of wellness activities, including an energising spinning session, guided stretching, and a vibrant Aqua Zumba class led by celebrated fitness influencer Divya Kapoor. Held by the poolside amidst serene surroundings, the Aqua Zumba session was a highlight, infusing the morning with laughter, energy, and a renewed appreciation for joyful movement.

Espace, the hotel’s state-of-the-art wellness sanctuary, encompasses a fully equipped gym, luxurious spa, swimming pool, and salon, designed to offer a personalised and holistic wellness journey. Exclusively available to members and hotel guests, Espace reflects Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida’s ongoing commitment to promoting balanced living.

The Global Wellness Day celebration reaffirmed the hotel’s dedication to fostering healthier lifestyles by offering thoughtfully curated experiences that nourish both body and mind.