MAHE Rises in Global Rankings, Excels in Sustainability and Research

Manipal, 23rd June 2025: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), an Institution of Eminence Deemed-to-be-University, has once again demonstrated its global academic and research excellence by securing improved positions in three of the world’s most prestigious university rankings: the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2026, Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2025, and the U.S. News & World Report Best Global Universities Rankings 2025–26. These achievements reflect MAHE’s unwavering commitment to academic quality, sustainability, and international collaboration. MAHE has demonstrated exceptional progress across multiple performance indicators, marking a historic milestone in its global recognition.

The overall global ranking has improved substantially, with MAHE now positioned in the 851-900 band, advancing from the 901-950 band in 2025. This represents a significant leap in global standing among the world’s leading universities.

Commenting on MAHE’s remarkable achievement, Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M. D. Venkatesh, VSM (Retd), Vice Chancellor, MAHE said: “This remarkable progress across multiple global rankings signifies MAHE’s steadfast dedication to excellence in education, impactful research, and global collaboration. We view rankings as vital indicators for growth and transformation.”

QS World University Rankings 2026

MAHE advanced to the 851–900 band globally, up from the 901–950 band in 2025, among 1,501 ranked institutions worldwide.

Highlights:

Faculty-Student Ratio: Global Rank 379; 4th in India

Sustainability Score: Increased to 14.9% (from 5.8%)

International Research Network: Scored 16.9%, with a global indicator score of 73.7

THE Impact Rankings 2025

MAHE retained its position in the 101–200 global band among over 2,300 institutions, reaffirming its leadership in advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Top SDG Performances:

SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being): Rank 74

SDG 4 (Quality Education): Rank 43

SDG 5 (Gender Equality): Rank 11 (1st in India for the second consecutive year)

U.S. News & World Report Best Global Universities Rankings 2025–26

MAHE improved its global standing to Rank 802, up from 804 in 2024, in a ranking that assessed over 2,250 institutions across 100+ countries.

Regional Rankings: