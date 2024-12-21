Raj Cooling sets up Rs 75 crore manufacturing unit in Gujarat

21st December 2024: Raj Cooling Systems Pvt. Ltd., a pioneer of air cooling solutions, is proud to announce the inauguration of its new manufacturing plant in Naika, Kheda in Gujarat, keeping in mind the ever-growing demand for quality air coolers for residential, commercial, and industrial purposes. This new facility joins the company’s existing plants in Naika-Ahmedabad, Bangalore, and Faridabad, further strengthening its manufacturing capabilities. The plant comprises a total area of 6 lakh square feet, furnished with modern machines and the latest technology that will ensure high production capacity, operation efficiency, and environmental sustainability.

The new plant, with a production capacity of 5,000 units per day, significantly boosts Raj Cooling’s manufacturing output, making it more than five times the capacity of its existing facilities. This expansion will help the company meet peak demand, improve product availability, and shorten lead times, allowing it to cater to a larger customer base across both domestic and international markets.

Kalpesh Ramoliya, MD of Raj Cooling Systems states, “We are excited to open this new facility, which marks a pivotal moment in our company’s journey. This ₹75 Crore investment in cutting-edge technology, automation, and sustainable practices will significantly enhance our production capacity and efficiency. It also enables us to meet the increasing demand for energy-efficient air cooling solutions. By expanding our manufacturing capabilities and integrating innovative technologies, we are committed to remaining at the forefront of the industry. Our vision is to consistently deliver high-quality, innovative products that address the evolving needs of our customers worldwide.”

Looking ahead, Raj Cooling plans to further expand its manufacturing capacity at the new plant as market demand grows. Future expansions may include additional production lines, more advanced machinery, and dedicated spaces for R&D to support the development of new, energy-efficient products. The company is also exploring opportunities to diversify its product portfolio and enter new markets.