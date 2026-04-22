Bona Fide Actress, Sonequa Martin-green, Graces the Cover of Sheen Magazine

GREENVILLE, SC (APRIL 22, 2026)—Progression comes by first getting in the game. To start advancing, you gotta grind towards your goals and stay disciplined. Not having peace of mind during the process can cost you a lot, but once you master it, you’ve hit an oasis, regardless of the circumstances. In this issue dubbed the tranquil edition, we discover the true journey of self and life. Our illustrious cover star, Sonequa Martin-Green, takes on a leadership role in the film. One of the many milestones of Sonequa’s career includes making history as the first Black female captain in the Star Trek Universe.



“If you’re standing on someone else’s shoulders, then you better stand.” –Sonequa Martin-Green





This issue promises to bring an abundance of peace and relaxation. For Our Beauty Spotlight, Miss Black USA, Naiylah Archer, is shaping her oasis by stepping away from anyone creating her narrative, “I’m not waiting for representation. I’m creating it.” For The Foundation, Influencer, Wendu Ejim, shares how she redefines motherhood through self-care and beauty. Notable barber Aaron Burks discusses how he found out that barbering was his calling. The Beauty Tour has healthy hair and skin for the win, and our #hairgoals are ponytails and twists that are modern musts!



Find out how luxury designer Denzel Parris is transforming the fashion industry through modern class and elegance in our exclusive Designer Spotlight. Celebrity Fashion Stylist, Leah Taylor, dishes on strategic image-building, and for our Red Carpet Flashbacks, we channel the sultry sophistication, fearless glamour, and timeless beauty of the iconic Toni Braxton. Give your wardrobe the refresh your life’s style deserves!



LuvaBoy TJ unfolds the study of modern romance, self-discovery, and the heart behind his music and everyday rituals in Mandate, while Baritone Davóne Tines brings depth to a production that reimagines Black storytelling on the opera stage in Music Spotlight. For our Art Feature, Atlanta music artist Dri Jack reflects on grief, gospel roots, and the discipline that shaped her into a compelling storyteller. Get the answers to your burning dating questions in “Dear Troy,” and seek your next destination in a poetic travel feature with Kira J.



In our Fitness feature, Chef Kymmis is transforming wellness into a movement that strengthens communities and breaks generational cycles. The final note is the inspirational words of excellence from WNBA star Angel McCoughtry, who is now expanding her impact far beyond the court. In our tantalizing food feature, a story of family, faith, and food comes together through Tiffany Mack’s heartfelt cooking venture.



SHEEN Magazine’s May/June ‘Oasis’ issue hits stands on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.