Sutikshana Technologies Pvt. Ltd Launches Samwaad.ai, India’s First Personal AI Interview Coach

India, May 30: Sutikshana Technologies Pvt. Ltd launches Samwaad.ai, an India-first AI interview coach designed to help candidates prepare smarter for tech roles, US visa interviews, and competitive examinations. Getting an interview is hard. Converting it is harder. In most cases, what separates two equally qualified candidates is not what they know but how they communicate it. The confidence they carry walking in, how they respond under pressure, and whether they can hold a conversation that builds trust. Samwaad.ai was built around this reality. Samwaad.ai is an enterprise of Sutikshana Technologies Pvt. Ltd, a Tech Start-Up focused on delivering AI technology solutions across India and international markets.

Unlike generic AI tools that do not understand technical language or rely on outdated information, Samwaad.ai is tailored to Indian applicants. It can understand Indian accents from all corners of the country, from small towns or big metro cities, making it so that there is no language barrier for your preparations. This AI technology has been designed with safeguards, structured questions, and interviewer personas to replicate the dynamics of a real-life interview process. You don’t have to guide the AI system.

Every session is tailored from the very beginning. The AI system tailors every interview based on the resume, job position, visa category, or DAF form fields of the applicant. As sessions progress, the platform adapts based on prior performance and topics already covered, identifying gaps and increasing depth where it matters. The more a candidate practises, the sharper and more targeted the preparation becomes.

Commenting on the launch, Himanshu Sharma, CEO, Sutikshana Technologies Pvt. Ltd said

“India has immense talent. What we are solving for is the gap between being ready and being able to show it. Samwaad.ai gives people a space to practise the conversations that shape their careers, in a way that is honest, personal, and built for how interviews actually work in this country.”

UPSC Civil Services

For UPSC aspirants, mock interviews are structured directly around the candidate’s Detailed Application Form. The AI interviewer evaluates responses without bias, asks questions that reflect what is actually relevant in today’s context, and updates its question bank every single day to stay current. Candidates receive preparation that goes well beyond any static question bank.

Job and Technical Interviews

Samwaad.ai covers roles across software engineering, data science, product management, consulting, and more. The AI interviewer handles technical language fluently, asks contextually relevant follow-up questions, and adapts its line of questioning in real time based on what the candidate actually says. Each simulation runs differently because every real interview does.

US Visa Interviews

Visa simulations are built around the candidate’s specific profile and visa category. Given how much is at stake in these conversations, the goal is to help candidates walk in having already had the conversation multiple times.

After each session, Samwaad.ai generates detailed feedback covering content quality, communication clarity, response structure, confidence, eye contact, posture, and overall delivery. Importantly, it tells candidates exactly which topics need more work, so they can direct their preparation where it will have the greatest impact. Focused preparation, not just more preparation, is what moves the needle.