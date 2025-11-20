RAKEZ and Emerge join forces to advance clean energy solutions in Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah, Nov 20: In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) and Emerge — a joint venture between Masdar and EDF power solutions — signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the second edition of Ras Al Khaimah Investment Summit (RAKIS), held in the emirate. The collaboration aims to advance renewable energy solutions within the RAKEZ ecosystem and accelerate the adoption of clean technologies and sustainable practices across the Ras Al Khaimah’s industrial and business sectors.

The agreement was signed by Yaser Abdullah Al Ahmed, Chief Government & Corporate Relations Officer at RAKEZ, and Michel Abi Saab, General Manager of Emerge. It was witnessed by Luc Koechlin, CEO of EDF power solutions Middle East, and Ali Alshimmari, Emerge Board Director.

Through this partnership, RAKEZ and Emerge aim to identify and implement sustainable energy projects across the economic zone, including solar generation, energy storage, and hybrid solutions, in line with the UAE’s clean energy agenda and Ras Al Khaimah’s Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Strategy 2040.

RAKEZ CEO Ramy Jallad said, “We are proud to collaborate with Emerge, a home-grown renewable energy leader supported by Masdar and EDF power solutions. This partnership reflects RAKEZ’s ongoing efforts to integrate sustainable energy practices across our industrial and business ecosystem, enabling our clients to achieve their growth ambitions while reducing environmental impact.” Michel Abi Saab, General Manager of Emerge, commented, “This collaboration reinforces our commitment to bringing accessible, high-impact clean energy solutions to companies of all sizes. Together with RAKEZ, we are enabling a more competitive, efficient, and environmentally responsible industrial ecosystem; one that supports economic growth while advancing the UAE’s long-term sustainability goals.”

This collaboration underscores Ras Al Khaimah’s strategic vision to build a greener and more resilient economy through sustainable development and clean energy innovation. RAKEZ remains committed to advancing initiatives that align with this vision, fostering strategic partnerships and innovative solutions that drive the emirate’s sustainability ambitions forward.