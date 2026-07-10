Swaranjali Delhi Successfully Organises “Colours of India 2026” in Gurugram

Gurugram, July 10: Swaranjali Delhi successfully organized Colours of India 2026 in association with Eternal Oasis Gurugram on July 9, 2026, at Prakriti Hall, Eternal Oasis, Sector 42, Gurugram. The cultural evening, supported by the Art and Cultural Affairs Department, Government of Haryana, brought together renowned classical musicians, dancers, and art enthusiasts for an unforgettable celebration of India’s diverse artistic traditions.

The evening commenced with a captivating Kathak dance performance by the talented young artiste Ms. Oyeshi Bhattacherjee, whose graceful footwork, technical finesse, and expressive abhinaya won the appreciation of the audience.

The instrumental segment featured an inspiring Swar Ragini presentation by Pt. Subhas Ghosh, who mesmerized listeners with Raag Bageshree through compositions set in Jhaptaal, Ektaal, and Teentaal, followed by a vibrant folk dhun. He was accompanied by Pt. Susamoy Mishra on tabla and Shri Suresh Kumar on special effects, creating a memorable musical experience.

The vocal recital by Smt. Laxmi Priya Nayak showcased the beauty of Raag Shyam Kalyan with soulful vilambit and drut compositions, followed by a melodious Dadra presentation. She was accompanied by Shri Jitendra Swain on tabla and Ustad Zakir Dholpuri on harmonium.

The grand finale featured an enchanting sitar recital by Pt. Uma Prakash Shankar, who presented Raag Jhinjhoti with remarkable artistry. Pt. Siddhartha Chatterjee provided accomplished tabla accompaniment, bringing the evening to a fitting musical conclusion.

The event was graced by distinguished guests Shri Umesh Mathur, noted author, educationist, journalist, and filmmaker, and Smt. Niharika Mathur, Manager and Program Director of Eternal Oasis. The programme was seamlessly anchored by Shri Subrata De, whose engaging presentation added to the evening’s charm.

Shreyas Webmedia Solutions served as the Online Media Partner for the event.

The organizers expressed gratitude to the performers, guests, supporters, and audience members for making Colours of India 2026 a memorable celebration of India’s classical arts while reaffirming Swaranjali Delhi’s commitment to promoting and preserving the country’s rich cultural heritage.

About Eternal Oasis

Eternal Oasis is a unique centre dedicated to arts, culture, and spirituality, founded on the belief that music and creative expression have the power to connect, heal, and inspire. Located in Sector 42, Gurugram, the expansive 1 lakh sq. ft. campus offers panoramic Aravalli-facing views and world-class infrastructure designed to nurture the mind, body, and spirit.

The centre features three performance venues, six flexible workshop spaces, a large art gallery, a professional recording studio, 30 residential rooms, an 80-seater eatery, a modern Buddhist temple and meditation room, spacious terrace areas, lush green lawns, and dedicated parking for up to 100 vehicles.

Envisioned as a vibrant “third space” beyond home and workplace, Eternal Oasis provides a platform where individuals can reconnect with art, culture, and spirituality through a wide range of performances, workshops, exhibitions, and wellness programmes. Under the leadership of its founder Umesh Mathur, the centre continues to emerge as a prominent cultural and spiritual destination in Gurugram.

For updates on upcoming programmes, follow @eternaloasis_gurugram on social media.

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