Advertising Rocks returns for Season 4 to Goafest 2026

Mumbai, India Apr 07: The much-awaited Advertising Rocks – Season 4 is all set to make a high-energy comeback to Goafest 2026, bringing together the best musical talent from across the advertising, media, and marketing fraternity. Bigger, louder, and more electrifying than ever before, the platform celebrates the creative spirit of professionals beyond their day jobs, spotlighting hidden musical talent within the industry.

Hosted as part of Goafest 2026, South Asia’s premier festival for advertising, media, and marketing, Advertising Rocks has evolved into a vibrant stage where creativity meets entertainment. Open to solo and duet performers, Advertising Rocks shortlisted participants will have the opportunity to advance through multiple rounds, culminating in a live finale at Goafest 2026. Shortlists will also get an opportunity to be a part of the festival at no cost.

Each category will feature four finalists, with winners determined through a combination of jury scores and audience voting, ensuring an engaging and interactive experience for both participants and attendees. Winners will receive cash prizes, with the Solo category offering ₹50,000 (winner) and ₹25,000 (runner-up), and the Duet category offering ₹1,00,000 (winner) and ₹50,000 (runner-up).

Subhash Kamath, Former CEO of BBH and curator of Advertising Rocks, said, “This will be the 4th edition of Advertising Rocks and every year, it’s become better and better. We have some amazing musical talent in our industry and what better stage to perform than at Goafest. I hope we get more entries this time and I’m really looking forward to hearing some fabulous talent.” Mohit Joshi, Co-Chair of the Goafest 2026 Organising Committee and Chief Executive Officer of Havas Media Network India, said, “Season 4 of Advertising Rocks perfectly captures the spirit of our industry, where creativity doesn’t end at the workplace, it finds expression in many forms. Music has always been close to my heart, which makes this initiative something I connect with deeply. At Goafest 2026, we are excited to bring back Season 4, bigger and more vibrant, giving professionals a platform to showcase their musical talent and celebrate the power of creative expression beyond advertising.”

Registrations for Advertising Rocks Season 4 are now open, with the submission deadline set for April 30, 2026. Participants can sign up to showcase their musical prowess and performance skills. With Advertising Rocks Season 4, the festival promises not just ideas and insights, but a celebration of passion, performance, and the many talents that define the industry.