Ride On E-Bikes Announces Grand Opening of New Location in Dunedin, Florida

Dunedin, FL, November 22, 2023 — Ride On E-Bikes, a leading provider of high-quality electric bicycles, is excited to announce the grand opening of its new location at 1714 County Road 1 Unit 3 in Dunedin, Florida. This expansion aims to offer residents and visitors of Dunedin a wide selection of electric bikes and accessories to enhance their riding experience.

With the rising popularity of electric bikes, Ride On E-Bikes is at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge technology and exceptional customer service to its customers. As an authorized dealer for Magnum Bikes and Electric Bike Company, Ride On E-Bikes provides an extensive range of models suited for every rider’s needs and preferences.

The grand opening will include a special sales on Magnum Bikes, offering customers an exclusive discount. Whether you’re looking for a sleek city cruiser like the Magnum Cosmo 2.0 or a versatile off-road adventure companion like the Magnum Nomad, Ride On Bikes has the perfect e-bike for you. Visit their new showroom and experience the thrill of e-bike riding firsthand.

“We’re thrilled to bring Ride On E-Bikes to Dunedin and provide our customers with an exceptional collection of e-bikes,” said Rich Carter, manager at Ride On E-Bikes. “With our new location, customers can now explore the latest models from Magnum Bikes and Electric Bike Company Design Wall in a dedicated showroom and take advantage of our knowledgeable staff who can assist in finding the perfect ride.”

In addition to a wide selection of e-bikes, Ride On E-Bikes offers a range of accessories, including the Heritage 2.0 Bike Helmet, to ensure safety and comfort on every ride. Their support services include assembly, a help center, and a dedicated customer support team to address any inquiries or technical issues.