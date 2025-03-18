Romano’s Presents An Extraordinary Balinese Food Pop Up In Association With Mozaic Bali, Ranked 25th Among La Liste’s Top 1000 Restaurants For 2025

Mumbai, 18th March 2025: Experience a one of a kind Culinary collaboration at award winning Romano’s, JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar with Bali’s Mozaic in Les Grande Tables Du Monde – the only restaurant in Indonesia, ranked 25th among La Liste’s top 1000 restaurants for 2025 and Asia’ 50 Best restaurants in 2013. From March 19th to 21st, 2025, immerse yourself in a culinary journey where every dish is expertly crafted using the finest sustainably sourced ingredients, thoughtfully selected and harmoniously integrated into your dining experience.

The sustainable, innovative and authentic menu by Chef Blake Thornley, Co-owner and Head Chef at Mozaic Bali and Chef Alessandro Piso, Italian Chef at Romano’s, JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar brings Bali’s Taste to Mumbai. Blake’s fascination with Indonesian spices led him to join Mozaic in 2010 as Chef de Cuisine.

After several prosperous years in Shanghai, Blake’s affection for Bali and its vibrant culinary legacy beckoned him back to Mozaic. Now at the forefront of Mozaic 2.0 alongside Chris Salans, Blake has merged his culinary mastery with a forward- thinking vision. Opening a new chapter, while staying true to its roots of delivering culinary excellence and showcasing the best Indonesian spices, ingredients and seasonal products with a sustainable gastronomic approach, firmly placing Mozaic in the upper echelons of Bali’s burgeoning list of top fine dining restaurants.

Indulge in an unparalleled dining experience, complemented by the elegant ambiance of Romano’s – a halo restaurant for Marriott International and an award winning restaurant for authentic Italian specialties.

The meticulously crafted menu by Chef Alessandro and Chef Blake features highlights like Almond sorbet (almond sorbet, campari espuma orange zest), Lamb Loin (seared lamb loin, coconut polenta, suna cekuh, oyster mushrooms, rawon), amongst many others. For vegetarians, the menu features delicacies like Faux scallop (Seared faux scallop, cranberry, pearl barley, kenari coconut), Steak fritz (steak fritz, pomello, fresh green peppercorns, parsley), and a lot more. Savor Chef Alessandro’s specialties like Montanara (montanara, forest Mushroom, burata, chilli oil, basil oil), Lamb tonnato (Lamb tonnato sauce, tuna tartar, caper berry, pickle mustard seed, baby rocket, lemon candy, pickle shallot), Chicken trio (Smoke chicken breast. Chicken croquet chicken moose, apricot juice, beat powder and parsley powder), Root tower (root tower, with lemon grass oil), and Sweet Rice (sweet rice, candy veggie, campary water with strawberry). Indulge in Chef Blake’s specialties like Amuse 1 featuring Whole Watermelon Tart, Rendang Spice, Parmesan, Pre Dessert featuring Ginger Flower Sorbet, White Chocolate, Strawberry Kaffir Gel, and more as part of the Botanical Vegetarian menu. Amuse 2 featuring Yellowfin Tuna Tartare, Base Gede, Young Coconut, 6th Course featuring Kemangi White Chocolate Mousse, Burnt Butter, Turmeric Lemon Sorbet are a few of his delicacies from the seasonal menu.

Together with Romano’s and Chef Piso’s commitment to providing guests with extraordinary dining experiences, Mozaic Bali with Chef Blake will showcase the luxurious and unique flavors, transporting guests to the heart of Bali.

Balinese Food Pop Up at Romano’s, JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar:

● Date: 19th – 21st March, 2025

● Time: 6:30 pm to 1:00 am

● Price: Ala Carte menu in collaboration with Chef Piso & Chef Blake

Experiential 6 course TDH curated by Chef Blake