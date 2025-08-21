Rotimatic Debuts in India, Bringing Its Flagship fully automatic AI-Enabled Roti Maker ‘Rotimatic NEXT’ to Indian Households

Mumbai, India August 21, 2025: Rotimatic, the world’s first smart kitchen appliance powered by robotics and AI, which makes fresh rotis hands-free in 90-110 seconds, today announced its much-anticipated India debut with the launch of its next-generation model, Rotimatic NEXT. While the company is headquartered in Singapore, the manufacturing unit has shifted to the Bangalore-Mysore region to serve both global and the Indian markets. Founded in 2008 by mechanical engineer Pranoti Nagarkar and software engineer Rishi Israni, Rotimatic has already redefined convenience in over 1 lakh homes across the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, the Middle East, and beyond, with over 250 million rotis made to date.

The India launch marks a strategic move driven by demand that Rotimatic is witnessing in the country, reinforcing their belief that India is a high-potential market for smart kitchen solutions. Marking its official India debut, Rotimatic NEXT will be available exclusively through a direct-to-consumer model via the company’s official website. This direct-to-consumer approach enables Rotimatic to deliver a seamless, personalized buying experience for Indian customers, complete with dedicated support, exclusive offers, and full control over product quality and delivery, without involving third-party intermediaries.

Commenting on the launch in India, Pranoti Nagarkar, Founder & CEO, Zimplistic (Rotimatic) stated, “Bringing Rotimatic back to India is deeply personal. In a country where the culture of eating hot, fresh rotis is woven into daily life, it is time Indian households experience the same world-class technology that has already transformed 1 lakh kitchens globally. With this launch, we’re not just offering convenience, we are celebrating Make in India excellence by delivering a proudly manufactured, quality product that simplifies cooking while preserving tradition.” Rishi Israni, Co-Founder & CTO, Zimplistic (Rotimatic) said, “Roti making is still labour-intensive, time-consuming, and often left to one person in the household. We live in a world where AI is transforming everything, from cars to communication, yet the act of making rotis hasn’t changed in decades. Rotimatic is not just a gadget; it’s a rethink of kitchen time. With Rotimatic NEXT, we have taken all our learning and user feedback and pushed the boundaries to make it even more intelligent, reliable, and personalized.”

Rotimatic NEXT automates one of the most essential yet time-intensive tasks in Indian kitchens, making fresh rotis. Engineered over a decade of innovation and 37+ patents, this next-gen model brings faster performance, quieter operation, and smarter functionality to homes that value tradition and convenience. From measuring and kneading to flattening, puffing, and roasting, it delivers a perfectly cooked roti every 90 seconds after a brief warm-up. By making roti-making effortless and accessible to all, Rotimatic NEXT has the potential to redefine traditional kitchen roles, proving that Indians are ready to embrace premium appliances that honour care, culture, and everyday ease.

What sets Rotimatic NEXT apart is its built-in AI and IoT capabilities, enabling it to learn and evolve with regular over-the-air updates. Enhanced with Vision AI and next-gen Kneading Intelligence, it now produces thinner, softer, and more versatile multi-flour rotis, all controlled via an intuitive 3.5-inch LCD touchscreen or the connected mobile app.

Beyond rotis, the appliance can effortlessly prepare a variety of flatbreads including parathas, Bhakri, and puris, as well as tortillas, wraps, and pizza bases. It also supports healthier choices using multigrain flours such as almond, maize, jowar, and bajra; store-bought gluten-free or low-sugar variants; and high-fibre blends made from brown rice or sorghum flour. Its ingredient containers for flour, water, and oil are easy to refill, with one load yielding up to 15 fresh rotis.

A powerful 1600–1800W heating system cooks the rotis at temperatures of up to 265°C, while maintaining an operating noise level of under 60 decibels. Weighing around 19 kg, Rotimatic NEXT is designed for effortless use and easy cleaning. Built-in safety features like auto shutoff when the door opens ensure worry-free operation in any kitchen.

Price & Availability