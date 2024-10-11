Routes2Roots Partners with Tata ClassEdge to Offer Digital Learning to Schools Across India

11th October 2024: Delhi, India Tata ClassEdge (TCE) Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Industries Limited, has entered into a partnership with Routes2Roots (R2R), a Delhi-based non-profit organization dedicated to promoting art, culture, and heritage, to integrate TCE’s proprietary educational content into R2R’s Interactive Flat Panels in schools where the NGO operates.

This partnership will further enhance Routes2Roots digitized classroom through Tata ClassEdge’s features such as 3D animations, gesture-controlled whiteboards, in-class games, and more. This collaboration will significantly enhance the learning experience for students, especially in remote and underserved areas across the country. Additionally, Tata ClassEdge will equip teachers with powerful tools to deliver interactive and engaging lessons to transform the classroom experience.