Routes2Roots Partners with Tata ClassEdge to Offer Digital Learning to Schools Across India

11th October 2024: Delhi, India Tata ClassEdge (TCE) Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Industries Limited, has entered into a partnership with Routes2Roots (R2R), a Delhi-based non-profit organization dedicated to promoting art, culture, and heritage, to integrate TCE’s proprietary educational content into R2R’s Interactive Flat Panels in schools where the NGO operates.
This partnership will further enhance Routes2Roots digitized classroom through Tata ClassEdge’s features such as 3D animations, gesture-controlled whiteboards, in-class games, and more. This collaboration will significantly enhance the learning experience for students, especially in remote and underserved areas across the country. Additionally, Tata ClassEdge will equip teachers with powerful tools to deliver interactive and engaging lessons to transform the classroom experience.
Commenting on the partnership, Rakesh Gupta, Founder, Routes2Roots, said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Tata ClassEdge, a leader in classroom technology. At Routes2Roots, our mission is to make quality education accessible to students, even in the most remote parts of India. Achieving this requires innovative technologies that empower teachers and enhance learning outcomes. This partnership with Tata ClassEdge provides a significant boost to that mission. We share a common goal of bridging the educational divide and ensuring that students, particularly in underserved areas, have access to the best educational tools. Together, we aim to make a lasting impact on the future of education in India”