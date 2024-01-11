The virtualization landscape has been fundamentally altered by Broadcom’s recent acquisition of VMware, posing new challenges, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

In response to the current market shift, Sardina Systems is proud to offer a special €1 migration to FishOS. This limited-time offer is designed to facilitate a smooth transition for businesses affected by the VMware acquisition.

Throughout our history, Sardina Systems has consistently demonstrated a commitment to driving meaningful change and delivering substantial value in the technological and commercial realms. As seasoned experts in virtualization and cloud computing, we understand the profound impact that process automation and a holistic approach can have on our customers’ success.

To take advantage of our migration offer, we invite you to contact Sardina Systems for a complimentary consultation. During this session, our team will provide comprehensive guidance and tailored solutions for migrating your system efficiently and effectively.



VMware’s change in ownership to Broadcom necessitates rapid adaptation from its partners, particularly within the SME sector. This shift could introduce significant financial burdens, but there’s a silver lining: Sardina Systems offers a viable, financially accessible solution.

In a pack with €1 migration offer, we recommend a strategic approach that goes beyond mere financial considerations:

Beyond Subscriptions. Move away from traditional subscription models that often include hidden fees and lead to vendor dependence. Opt for a deeper understanding and more sustainable solutions over quick, costly fixes. Comprehensive System Analysis. Now’s the time to evaluate your current system and investigate market alternatives thoroughly. This strategic analysis will equip you with a long-term advantage in understanding product and industry trends. Proactive Budget Management. When budget expansion isn’t feasible, take a hands-on approach. Utilize your insights to assess and optimize costs based on crucial factors like security, reliability, and performance. Embrace Market Dynamics. Stay ahead of the curve by proactively adapting to market shifts. Be prepared and responsive to avoid the pitfalls of rapid corporate changes.

Sardina Systems, a leader in cloud technology since 2014 and headquartered in the UK, has been instrumental in helping global clients across various industries develop robust open-source cloud solutions. Our FishOS platform is renowned for its compatibility and cost-effectiveness.

In a rapidly changing and uncertain landscape, Sardina Systems and FishOS stand out as a reliable, efficient, and economical alternative.