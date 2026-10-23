Seasonal Business Loans: How to Fund the Slow Months Without Overborrowing

A seasonal business can be healthy on paper and still run short of cash for half the year. A ski shop, a holiday gift retailer or a northern landscaper can earn most of its revenue in a few busy months, while rent, insurance, loan payments and a core payroll arrive every month on schedule. The gap between those two calendars is predictable, which makes it easier to plan for than many cash problems. It is also easy to handle badly.

Uneven cash flow is hardly a niche concern. In the Federal Reserve Banks’ 2025 Report on Employer Firms, drawn from the 2024 Small Business Credit Survey, 51 percent of small employer firms named uneven cash flow as a financial challenge over the prior 12 months, behind only rising costs and paying operating expenses. For a seasonal owner, the harder questions are which kind of money to use, how much of it, and when.

The useful exercise is to define the shape of your gap first and only then look at products. Lenders and funding marketplaces lay out the different kinds of working capital side by side, and once you know whether you are covering a recurring shortfall, a one-time inventory purchase or slow-paying customers, the list of options that fit gets short quickly.

Map your cash gap before you borrow

Start with a simple twelve-month cash calendar. For each month, list the money you expect to come in and the costs you cannot avoid. The point where the running balance bottoms out is your trough, and the size of that trough is the most you should need to borrow for operating costs.

Imagine a hypothetical ski and snowboard shop in Colorado with fixed costs of about $40,000 a month. From May through September, sales bring in roughly $25,000 a month, leaving a $15,000 monthly shortfall and a $75,000 hole by the end of the slow season. Then, in October, the owner needs about $60,000 for winter inventory that will not sell through until December.

Those are two different problems. The first repeats every year and comes back in small monthly pieces. The second is a single purchase with a clear payoff date. Treating them as one $135,000 need can lead an owner to borrow a lump sum too early and pay for money that sits idle for months.

Your calendar also shows a lender something useful. A year of bank statements makes the cycle visible, so a strong December and a thin July read as a pattern rather than a warning sign.

Match the product to the shape of the gap

A business line of credit is a natural fit for the recurring shortfall. You draw during the slow months, each draw is repaid on a set weekly or monthly schedule, and repaid principal becomes available again for next year’s gap. Because repayment starts soon after each draw, build those payments into the slow-season budget rather than assuming they wait for the busy months. Interest accrues only on what you draw, though draw or maintenance fees may apply, so ask about both before signing.

A short-term business loan suits a one-time purchase like the winter inventory buy. Terms are short, running from a few months to about a year and a half, and payments may be collected daily, weekly or monthly. The key is timing: the repayment window should line up with the months when that inventory turns into sales, not with the months when the register is quiet.

Invoice factoring belongs in the conversation if you sell to other businesses. A landscaping contractor billing homeowners’ associations, or a manufacturer shipping holiday orders to retailers on 60-day terms, can sell those unpaid invoices for an advance instead of waiting. It works on receivables you have already earned, so it helps with slow-paying customers rather than slow seasons.

A merchant cash advance with a true holdback is repaid as a share of your daily or weekly card sales, so payments shrink when sales do. Some advances use a fixed daily debit instead, which does not adjust, so confirm which structure you are being offered. That flexibility comes at a price set by a factor rate, and a slow stretch lengthens the term without changing the total you owe. Compare its total repayment and estimated APR against the other options before choosing it.

The Small Business Administration also runs a Seasonal CAPLine under its 7(a) program, aimed at seasonal increases in inventory and receivables and, in some cases, the related labor costs. SBA loans come through participating lenders and involve a fuller application, so this route rewards owners who start well ahead of the season.

Time the application and the repayment

A strong time to apply is shortly after your busy season. Funders that underwrite on revenue look closely at recent bank deposits, and for a seasonal business those deposits are at their highest in the weeks right after the peak. Waiting until the account is nearly empty in midsummer means applying from your weakest position, under the most pressure.

Then look hard at the repayment schedule. A fixed weekly or daily debit that runs straight through the slowest months can turn a manageable gap into a serious one. Before accepting any offer, lay its payments onto your cash calendar and check the trough again. If the balance goes negative, the offer is the wrong size, the wrong structure or the wrong timing, however good the price looks.

Also be careful about layering. Taking a second advance to cover the payments on the first can quickly turn a seasonal shortfall into a year-round debt problem.

Borrow less each year

Financing should cover the gap while the business builds its own buffer. A practical habit is to move a fixed share of every peak-season deposit into a separate reserve account, sized against the trough your calendar showed. Even a partial reserve shrinks next year’s draw and the interest that comes with it.

Review the calendar after each season. Costs creep, busy months shift and new products change the pattern. An owner who updates the numbers every spring walks into each slow season knowing how much is needed, how it will be repaid and where it is coming from.

Frequently asked questions

What is a seasonal business loan? The term describes a use rather than a single product. Seasonal gaps can be covered with a line of credit, a short-term loan or, for those selling to other businesses, invoice factoring, chosen to match whether the shortfall is recurring or one-time.

Can a business with uneven revenue qualify for funding? It can. Funders look at the overall pattern, and a full year of bank statements helps them see the cycle. Each sets its own criteria. FundBetter’s own starting points, for example, are around six months in business, roughly $15,000 or more in monthly revenue and a personal credit score near 500, though those are its criteria rather than general lending requirements, and they vary by product.

When should a seasonal business apply for financing? Ideally soon after the busy season ends, while recent deposits are strong and before the cash calendar reaches its low point.

Is a line of credit better than a short-term loan for a seasonal business? For a shortfall that returns every year, a line of credit can be the better fit because you draw only what you need and reuse it. For a single purchase with a clear payoff date, a short-term loan can be the simpler and more predictable choice.

Does the SBA offer financing for seasonal businesses? Yes. The SBA’s Seasonal CAPLine, part of the 7(a) program, is designed to finance seasonal increases in inventory and accounts receivable and, in some cases, associated labor costs.