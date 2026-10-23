GIFT City, IIM Bangalore to Organise GIFT Finance Olympiad – National Student Case Challenge 2026

The national competition, being organised ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027, will focus on real-world challenges in international financial markets.

Gandhinagar, October 23, 2026: GIFT City, in association with the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM Bangalore), will organise the GIFT Finance Olympiad – National Student Case Challenge 2026 as a precursor to the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027. The competition will invite postgraduate students from across India to develop evidence-based solutions to real-world challenges related to GIFT International Financial Services Centre (GIFT IFSC).

The competition, organised in collaboration with IIM Bangalore’s Centre for Capital Markets and Risk Management (CCMRM), is open to postgraduate students enrolled in any recognised college, university or business school in India, irrespective of discipline. Each team must comprise four students, with interdisciplinary teams encouraged.

The challenge will have three stages: a national online case challenge, regional finals in four cities and a Grand Finale. The deadline for Stage I submissions is October 31, 2026.

Participants can choose between two analytical tracks. Markets and Product Design will examine a proposed launch of single-stock futures linked to large Indian companies for global investors through GIFT IFSC. Institutional Strategy and Governance will focus on how exchanges and clearing corporations in GIFT IFSC should assess and structure partnerships with global exchanges, custodians and other market infrastructure institutions.

The regional finals will take place in Delhi on November 21, Bengaluru on November 28, Kolkata on November 30 and Mumbai on December 5, 2026. Shortlisted teams will participate in an in-person case round, including a live presentation and questions from the jury. The winning team from each city will advance to the Grand Finale, where finalists will work on an extended case and present their recommendations.

Entries will be assessed on analytical quality, strategic depth, feasibility, understanding of market trade-offs and presentation. Participants may use AI tools for research and drafting but must disclose their use. The evaluation will emphasise original analysis, practical feasibility and a clear understanding of the risks and trade-offs involved.

The competition will provide students with an opportunity to examine the commercial, regulatory and operational challenges associated with developing new financial products and strengthening market infrastructure at GIFT IFSC. By focusing on real-world issues such as product innovation, institutional partnerships and governance, the initiative seeks to encourage practical solutions that could contribute to GIFT IFSC’s long-term competitiveness as an international financial centre.