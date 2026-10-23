Lotus Make-Up and Shehnaaz Gill Come Together to Celebrate Modern Indian Beauty This Festive Season

The association comes to life as Shehnaaz Gill discovers Lotus Make-Up during her festive shopping visit to Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar, spotlighting the brand’s philosophy of high-performance makeup infused with the goodness of skincare.

New Delhi, 23-10-26: Festive shopping in the capital took a beauty turn as actor Shehnaaz Gill visited Lajpat Nagar to shop for the upcoming festive season and came across Lotus Make-Up. Known for her grounded personality and strong connection with her Indian roots, Shehnaaz resonates with Lotus Make-Up’s identity as a trusted modern Indian brand that celebrates individuality while bringing together beauty, performance and the goodness of skincare.

The association reflects a shared sensibility rooted in Indian identity and a contemporary outlook. As festive beauty becomes an expression of personal style, Lotus Make-Up brings together high-performance, 100% vegan makeup with skincare-led formulations designed for the modern Indian woman who wants her makeup to do more than just glam up her look.

At the heart of Lotus Make-Up lies the philosophy of the ‘skinification of makeup’. Building on Lotus’ legacy of over 30 years in skincare, the brand brings its understanding of skincare ingredients and formulations into the world of makeup. The result is a range designed to combine colour, coverage and lasting performance with the goodness of skincare. From bold lip colours to statement-making eyes, Lotus Make-Up aims to make beauty and skincare complementary, ensuring that makeup is not just about how one looks, but also about the skincare benefits built into the formulations.

Speaking about the brand’s approach to festive beauty, Puja Singh, General Manager – Marketing, said, “At Lotus Make-Up, we believe makeup should do more than help you create a look; it should bring together performance, comfort and the goodness of skincare. As a trusted Indian brand, our philosophy of skinification of makeup is at the heart of everything we create. Our high-performance, 100% vegan makeup is designed for the modern Indian woman who wants to express herself through colour and creativity without compromising on skincare benefits. The festive season is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate this philosophy, as beauty becomes an expression of personal style, tradition and individuality.”

Shehnaaz Gill’s festive shopping moment brings this brand philosophy into a familiar, everyday setting, reflecting how beauty discovery is becoming part of the larger festive experience. With its Indian roots, contemporary approach and commitment to the skinification of makeup, Lotus Make-up continues to build on its skincare heritage to create makeup that brings together self-expression, performance and skincare benefits.