Women Make Up 71 percent of Samsung Innovation Campus Participants in Tamil Nadu

Women accounted for 71% of the 5,000 participants trained and certified under Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC) in Tamil Nadu in 2025, making the state’s cohort a notable example of women’s participation in technology skills development.

Tamil Nadu’s 5,000 participants represented one-fourth of the 20,000 youth trained across India through SIC in 2025. Women made up 48% of the national cohort. In 2025, participants received training in four technology domains: AI, Coding and Programming, Big Data, and the Internet of Things (IoT). The programme also covered problem-solving, communication and workplace readiness to help participants prepare for employment.

The programme’s focus has since shifted to Artificial Intelligence (AI). In 2026, SIC is on track to train 20,000 young people across India in AI, including 5,000 in Tamil Nadu.

In 2025, participants in Tamil Nadu received training in four technology domains: AI, Coding and Programming, Big Data, and the Internet of Things (IoT). The programme also covered problem-solving, communication and workplace readiness to help participants prepare for employment.

“My primary motivation was to explore AI, improve my problem-solving abilities, and gain hands-on experience through practical assignments and projects. I also wanted to enhance my technical and analytical skills, collaborate with like-minded learners, and understand how emerging technologies are applied to solve real-world challenges. Joining Samsung Innovation Campus changed my perspective. The programme provided practical, industry-relevant learning and helped me develop both technical knowledge and problem-solving skills,” said Sharmi S, who completed the programme in Tamil Nadu by specializing in AI.

Similarly, for Subiksha A, another student from the state, the programme motivated her to pursue continuous skill development, explore innovative ideas, and approach technical challenges with confidence.

“I am currently working as a Developer at Industrial Production Aider, Sriperumbudur, marking an important milestone in my professional journey,” she said.

Training and certification were delivered with partner institutions including the University of Madras, Anna University, Queen Mary’s College in Chennai, Mohamed Sathak AJ College of Engineering in Chennai, and KPR Institute of Engineering and Technology in Coimbatore.

Across India, SIC trained 20,000 young people in 2025, expanding to 10 states. The programme was implemented in collaboration with the Electronics Sector Skills Council of India (ESSCI) and the Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC), through accredited training partners.