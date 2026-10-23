1868 by Tata Tea invites India to discover what exceptional tea can taste like

Inspired by Tata legacy since 1868, the new luxury tea collection brings together distinctive origins, considered craftsmanship and extraordinary flavour experiences.

Mumbai, October 23, 2026: Tata Consumer Products today announced the launch of 1868 by Tata Tea – Crafted for Connoisseurs, a luxury tea collection created for discerning tea lovers who want to explore tea beyond the everyday cup.

Millions of Indians enjoy tea every day. Yet the extraordinary diversity, craftsmanship and depth that tea can offer often remain undiscovered. 1868 by Tata Tea sets out to change that — inviting consumers to slow down, explore distinctive flavours and rediscover just how remarkable a cup of tea can be.

At the heart of 1868 by Tata Tea are three principles: Origin. Craft. Experience.

Origin begins with carefully selected teas from some of India’s celebrated tea-growing regions.

Craft brings together generations of tea-making expertise, thoughtful blending and carefully chosen ingredients.

Experience is where it all comes alive — through aroma, flavour, texture and the pleasure of a cup worth taking time over.

The name 1868 draws inspiration from the year Jamsetji Tata founded the Tata Group. Rooted in a legacy of quality, trust and excellence spanning more than 150 years, 1868 by Tata Tea carries that heritage forward through a contemporary expression of Indian tea luxury.

The inaugural collection from 1868 by Tata Tea – Crafted for Connoisseurs brings together three distinctive tea experiences

1868 by Tata Tea Masala Chai combines premium-grade tea with real spices to create a rich, aromatic and indulgent cup.

1868 by Tata Tea Cream of Assam is crafted from Assam tea, featuring select golden tips that lend the tea richness, depth and character.

1868 by Tata Tea Gourmet Street Chai combines handpicked Assam tea with real ginger and cardamom, inspired by the unmistakable flavours and essence of India’s chai culture.

Sharat Verma, President – Packaged Beverages and Organic India, Tata Consumer Products, said:

“India has one of the richest tea cultures in the world, but we rarely stop to discover just how extraordinary tea can be. With 1868 by Tata Tea, we want to change that. From distinctive origins and golden-tipped Assam teas to blends crafted with real spices, every tea has been created to offer an experience worth slowing down for. 1868 is our invitation to rediscover something deeply familiar — and experience it in an entirely new way.”

1868 by Tata Tea is crafted for those who do not simply drink tea, but want to discover it.

About Tata Consumer Products Limited

Tata Consumer Products Limited is a consumer products focused company uniting the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella. The Company’s portfolio of products includes tea, coffee, water, RTD, salt, pulses, spices, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat offerings, breakfast cereals, snacks and mini meals. Its key beverage brands include Tata Tea, Tetley, Organic India, Eight O’Clock Coffee, Tata Coffee Grand, Himalayan Natural Mineral Water, Tata Copper+ and Tata Gluco+. Its foods portfolio includes brands such as Tata Salt, Tata Sampann, Tata Soulfull, Organic India, Ching’s Secret and Smith & Jones. In India, Tata Consumer Products has a reach of 290 million households, giving it an unparalleled ability to leverage the Tata brand in consumer products. The Company has a consolidated annual turnover of Rs. 20,290 Crs with operations in India and International markets.

For more information on the Company, please visit our website www.tataconsumer.com Tata Consumer Products

We are a consumer products focused company, home to iconic brands like Tata Tea, Tetley and Tata Salt. We stand ‘For Better’