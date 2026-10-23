From Honeymoons to Milestone Escapes: How Couples Are Turning Celebrations into Experiences

For today’s Indian couples, travel is becoming a way to celebrate relationships at every stage, from honeymoons and anniversaries to milestone birthdays, vow renewals and spontaneous couple getaways. Beyond romantic stays, couples are increasingly looking for experiences that make the occasion feel personal, memorable and reflective of their shared interests.

Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel spotlight destinations that lend themselves to celebratory getaways, combining memorable stays with experiences spanning adventure, gastronomy, culture, wellness and nature.

Finland: A Winter Wonderland for Two

For couples looking to celebrate against a magical winter backdrop, Finland offers an experience far removed from the conventional romantic getaway. The snowy landscapes of Lapland, cosy wilderness stays and the possibility of witnessing the Northern Lights create an especially memorable setting for honeymoons, milestone anniversaries and winter celebrations. The appeal goes beyond simply watching the Aurora Borealis. Couples can immerse themselves in the landscapes and traditions of Finnish Lapland, spending their days outdoors and their evenings in intimate, atmospheric settings. It is a destination where the weather and landscape become part of the experience itself.

What to do: Stay in a glass-roofed igloo or wilderness cabin, chase the Northern Lights, visit Santa Claus Village in Rovaniemi, go on husky and reindeer safaris, try snowmobiling, experience a traditional Finnish sauna and enjoy a private dinner surrounded by Lapland’s snow-covered landscapes.

Japan: A Celebration of Discovery

Japan offers couples the opportunity to turn a celebration into a journey of discovery, bringing together history, culture, gastronomy, nature and contemporary experiences. From the traditional streets of Kyoto to the energy of Tokyo, the destination offers a constantly changing backdrop for a couple’s holiday. For couples who enjoy discovering places through food and culture, Japan can be particularly rewarding. Traditional ryokans, seasonal cuisine, tea experiences and local neighbourhoods allow travellers to experience a more immersive side of the destination, while scenic rail journeys add an element of adventure to the trip.

What to do: Stay in a traditional ryokan, experience an onsen, explore Kyoto’s temples and historic neighbourhoods, take a scenic train journey, enjoy a sushi-making or Japanese cooking experience, explore local markets and neighbourhoods, and visit Mount Fuji and its surrounding landscapes.

New Zealand: For the Adventurous Couple

New Zealand lends itself naturally to couples who see travel as an adventure to be shared. Its combination of mountains, lakes, glaciers, vineyards and dramatic coastlines allows couples to build a celebration around road trips and outdoor experiences rather than simply staying in one place. The South Island, in particular, offers opportunities to combine adrenaline-filled activities with slower moments in scenic settings. Couples can spend one day exploring spectacular landscapes and the next enjoying local wines or unwinding beside an alpine lake.

What to do: Take a scenic road trip through the South Island, cruise Milford Sound, explore Queenstown, try bungee jumping or jet boating, go hiking or cycling, visit vineyards in Central Otago, take a scenic helicopter flight and enjoy a lakeside stay.

South Africa: Safari, Scenery and Celebration

South Africa brings together wildlife, gastronomy, wine, culture and dramatic landscapes, making it particularly suited to couples who want variety from their celebratory holiday. A safari can form the centerpiece of the trip, followed by time in Cape Town or the Winelands for a change of pace. The destination also gives couples opportunities to experience travel in very different ways within the same holiday — from early-morning wildlife drives and intimate bush dinners to wine tasting, coastal exploration and discovering the city’s food and cultural scene.

What to do: Go on safari, enjoy a private bush dinner, explore the Cape Winelands, take part in wine and food experiences, discover Cape Town’s neighbourhoods and cultural attractions, take a scenic drive along the Garden Route and spend a few nights at a private safari lodge.

Australia: A Celebration with a Sense of Adventure

Australia gives couples the flexibility to combine urban experiences, gastronomy, wildlife, beaches and adventure. Whether the couple is interested in diving, road trips, food, nature or city life, the destination offers several ways to personalize a celebration. Its diverse geography also means couples can create a holiday that moves between different experiences rather than following a traditional beach-and-resort format. A trip could combine Australia’s famous coastal landscapes with its food and wine regions, wildlife encounters and vibrant cities.

What to do: Explore Sydney’s harbour and food scene, snorkel or dive around the Great Barrier Reef, take a coastal road trip, discover Melbourne’s coffee and culinary culture, visit vineyards, encounter native wildlife and explore Tasmania’s dramatic landscapes.

Maldives: A Private Paradise for Two

The Maldives continues to lend itself naturally to romantic celebrations, but its appeal for couples goes beyond simply spending time at a resort. The islands allow couples to build their stay around the ocean, with experiences ranging from diving and sailing to wellness and private dining. Its secluded setting makes it particularly suited to couples celebrating intimate milestones, while the range of water-based activities gives more adventurous travellers plenty to explore during their stay.

What to do: Stay in an overwater villa, set sail on a private yacht at sunset, go snorkelling or scuba diving, try kayaking or other water sports, enjoy a couples’ spa experience, arrange a private sandbank picnic and experience a dinner overlooking the Indian Ocean.

Mauritius: A Celebration by the Sea

Mauritius combines beaches and beautiful resorts with mountains, waterfalls, plantations, local culture and a diverse food scene. This makes it a versatile destination for couples who want both relaxation and exploration during a celebratory trip. Beyond its coastline, couples can discover the island’s multicultural influences through its food, heritage and landscapes. The destination also works well for couples who want to balance slower days by the sea with outdoor experiences and excursions.

What to do: Set sail on a private catamaran, explore waterfalls and scenic landscapes, try water sports, visit tea plantations, discover local Creole and Indian influences through food, explore markets and villages, and end the day with a sunset cruise or beachfront dinner.

Seychelles: For the Ultimate Island Escape

Seychelles offers couples a combination of secluded beaches, lush tropical landscapes and outdoor experiences. Rather than limiting the holiday to a single resort, couples can explore different islands and discover a more varied side of the destination. The islands are particularly well suited to couples who enjoy being outdoors, with opportunities for sailing, cycling, hiking and snorkelling alongside leisurely beach time. Its natural setting also makes it a fitting backdrop for anniversaries, vow renewals and milestone celebrations.

What to do: Go island-hopping, take a private sailing trip, snorkel in clear waters, cycle around La Digue, explore nature trails, visit local markets, sample Creole cuisine and plan a sunset or beachfront dinner.

Bali: For the Experience-Driven Couple

Bali brings together tropical landscapes, wellness, culture, gastronomy and beaches, giving couples plenty of scope to shape a holiday around their shared interests. While private villas and beach stays remain popular, the destination offers a much broader range of experiences. Couples can move between the cultural heart of Ubud, the beaches and coastal restaurants of southern Bali and the island’s quieter natural landscapes. This makes it particularly suited to celebrations where the couple wants a mix of relaxation, discovery and fun.

What to do: Stay in a private pool villa, explore Ubud’s rice terraces and waterfalls, enjoy a couples’ spa ritual, take a Balinese cooking class, visit temples, explore local markets, try water sports and enjoy a sunset dinner by the coast.

Sri Lanka: Where the Journey Becomes the Celebration

Sri Lanka offers an unusually varied experience within a relatively compact destination, combining mountains, tea country, wildlife, heritage and beaches. For couples, the journey itself can become part of the celebration, with each part of the holiday offering something different. The destination works particularly well for couples who enjoy road trips and scenic journeys. A few days exploring the hills and heritage sites can easily be followed by wildlife experiences and slower days along the coast.

What to do: Take a scenic train journey through tea country, explore Nuwara Eliya and Ella, visit heritage sites, go on a wildlife safari, experience a tea plantation, sample Sri Lankan cuisine and finish with a few leisurely days along the coast.

Bhutan: For a Meaningful Escape

Bhutan offers a slower, more immersive style of travel, with Himalayan landscapes, monasteries, traditional architecture and distinctive local culture. For couples celebrating a meaningful milestone, the destination provides an opportunity to step away from packed schedules and spend time experiencing the destination at a gentler pace. The combination of nature and culture also means that the holiday can be as active or relaxed as the couple chooses. Days can include mountain hikes and monastery visits, balanced with wellness, local food and quiet time surrounded by Himalayan scenery.

What to do: Hike to Tiger’s Nest, explore monasteries and traditional villages, take scenic mountain drives, discover Bhutanese cuisine, experience local traditions, enjoy wellness treatments and spend time at intimate stays surrounded by nature.

Thailand: Romance with a Little More Energy

Thailand allows couples to combine relaxation with entertainment, adventure, gastronomy and culture. From island escapes to lively cities, it offers plenty of flexibility for couples who want their celebration to have a little more energy. The destination also works well for couples who enjoy food. Street food, cooking classes, local markets and regional cuisine can become experiences in themselves, while beaches and islands provide plenty of opportunities to slow down.

What to do: Charter a private yacht, go island-hopping, try diving or snorkelling, enjoy a couples’ spa treatment, take a Thai cooking class, explore street-food markets, discover cultural landmarks and add shopping, dining and nightlife to the itinerary.

Singapore: For Couples Who Love Food, Fun and Discovery

Singapore offers couples a compact yet diverse getaway, bringing together contemporary city experiences, multicultural neighbourhoods, gastronomy, entertainment and nature. It works particularly well for couples who want a celebration with plenty to see and do rather than a purely relaxed resort holiday. The destination also lends itself to shorter celebratory breaks, making it suitable for anniversaries, birthdays and spontaneous couple getaways. From exploring its food culture to enjoying its waterfront and entertainment experiences, couples can easily combine different interests within one trip.

What to do: Explore Marina Bay and Gardens by the Bay, discover Singapore’s hawker food and fine-dining scene, explore Chinatown, Little India and Kampong Gelam, enjoy a day at Sentosa, visit Universal Studios Singapore, discover the city’s café and cocktail scene and take a sunset cruise.

Malaysia: A Blend of Culture, Food and Adventure

Malaysia offers couples an appealing combination of vibrant cities, tropical islands, heritage, nature and diverse cuisine. From Kuala Lumpur’s contemporary cityscape to the beaches of Langkawi and the cultural character of Penang, couples can experience several different sides of the country within one holiday. Its multicultural character also makes gastronomy an important part of the experience, with Malay, Chinese and Indian influences reflected across its food and neighborhoods.

What to do: Explore Kuala Lumpur’s landmarks and food scene, discover Penang’s heritage streets and street food, relax on Langkawi’s beaches, take a cable-car ride through the rainforest, go island-hopping, explore local markets, enjoy a food trail and experience Malaysia’s diverse cultural traditions.

Switzerland: A Celebration Amid the Alps

Switzerland offers couples the opportunity to build a celebration around spectacular scenery, scenic rail journeys, charming towns and alpine experiences. From the lakes and mountains around Lucerne and Interlaken to the landscapes of Zermatt and the Jungfrau region, the destination works particularly well for couples who want a mix of adventure, scenic discovery and time together. The journey itself becomes an important part of the celebration.

What to do: Take a scenic train journey, explore Lucerne and Interlaken, visit Jungfraujoch, take a cable car into the Alps, explore Zermatt and views of the Matterhorn, enjoy a lakeside experience, sample Swiss chocolates and cheese, and plan a special dinner overlooking the mountains.

Spain: A Celebration of Food, Culture and Mediterranean Living

Spain brings together architecture, art, gastronomy, beaches and vibrant city life, making it a versatile destination for couples with different interests. Barcelona and Madrid offer culture and food, while destinations such as Seville and the Costa del Sol add a more relaxed Mediterranean character. Couples can shape the trip around shared interests, whether that means exploring historic neighbourhoods, discovering regional cuisine or simply enjoying long evenings together.

What to do: Explore Barcelona’s architectural landmarks, discover Madrid’s food and cultural scene, wander through Seville’s historic streets, enjoy tapas and local wines, take a cooking experience, explore art museums, visit coastal towns, enjoy a flamenco performance and plan a sunset dinner.

France: For the Couple That Loves the Finer Details

France gives couples plenty of ways to personalise a celebratory holiday, from Paris and its iconic landmarks to the vineyards, countryside and coastal landscapes beyond the capital. The destination works particularly well for couples who enjoy gastronomy, art, architecture and leisurely experiences. A celebration can combine classic Parisian experiences with time in the French countryside or wine regions for a more relaxed pace.

What to do: Explore Paris, take a Seine cruise, visit the Louvre and other cultural landmarks, enjoy a French cooking or pastry experience, discover the vineyards of Bordeaux or Burgundy, explore the French Riviera, visit charming countryside towns and enjoy a long lunch or dinner featuring regional cuisine.

Philippines: Island-Hopping with a Sense of Discovery

The Philippines offers couples a more exploratory take on an island celebration, with dramatic limestone landscapes, clear waters, beaches and a strong emphasis on outdoor experiences. Destinations such as Palawan, Boracay and Cebu allow couples to combine relaxed beach time with island-hopping, marine experiences and local food. It is particularly suited to couples who want their tropical getaway to feel active and adventurous.

What to do: Explore the lagoons and islands of Palawan, go island-hopping, snorkel or scuba dive, kayak through limestone formations, enjoy a private boat excursion, discover local seafood, explore Cebu’s natural attractions, relax on Boracay’s beaches and plan a sunset cruise.

Georgia: A Celebration of Culture, Cuisine and Mountains

Georgia offers couples an experience that blends historic cities, mountain landscapes, distinctive cuisine and wine traditions. Tbilisi provides a lively cultural base, while destinations such as Kakheti and the Caucasus Mountains add opportunities for scenic drives, food and wine experiences and time in nature. Its combination of culture and landscapes makes it an interesting choice for couples looking for something beyond conventional European destinations.

What to do: Explore Tbilisi’s old town, enjoy Georgian cuisine and wine, visit the vineyards of Kakheti, take a scenic drive through the Caucasus Mountains, explore historic monasteries and towns, experience a traditional Georgian feast, visit local markets and enjoy a stay surrounded by mountain scenery.

Lakshadweep: An Undiscovered Island Escape

Lakshadweep offers pristine beaches, turquoise lagoons and a quieter island setting for couples looking to celebrate away from more familiar destinations. Its relatively untouched landscapes make it an appealing choice for couples seeking a sense of discovery without travelling overseas.The islands are particularly suited to couples who enjoy being around the water, with opportunities to explore the marine environment, try water-based activities and spend unhurried time by the sea.

What to do: Go snorkelling or scuba diving, explore the lagoons, try kayaking and other water activities, enjoy sunset experiences, spend time on secluded beaches and plan intimate meals overlooking the sea.

Andaman & Nicobar Islands: A Tropical Chapter of Your Own

The Andamans combine beaches, clear waters, forests and a relaxed island atmosphere, making them well suited to couples looking for an experiential tropical holiday within India. The destination offers enough variety to combine adventure with downtime. For couples who enjoy exploring together, the islands offer opportunities to get into the water, discover the natural surroundings and experience the destination beyond the resort.

What to do: Explore Havelock and Neil Island, go scuba diving or snorkelling, try kayaking, take a sunset cruise, explore the islands’ natural beauty, visit local attractions and add private beachside experiences to the celebration.

Kerala: The Art of Slow Romance

Kerala is well suited to couples who want to slow down and spend quality time together. Its combination of backwaters, hills, beaches, wellness and distinctive cuisine allows couples to create a celebration that balances relaxation with exploration. The destination also offers a strong sense of place. From a traditional houseboat experience to discovering Kerala’s food and visiting tea plantations, the holiday can be built around experiences that feel rooted in the region.

What to do: Spend a night on a private houseboat, explore Munnar’s tea plantations, enjoy a couples’ wellness experience, discover Kerala’s cuisine, visit local markets and cultural attractions, explore the coastline and enjoy leisurely meals surrounded by nature.

Rajasthan: Romance Through Heritage and Culture

Rajasthan offers couples a very different kind of celebratory escape, built around grand heritage, colourful culture, distinctive cuisine and dramatic landscapes. From staying in restored palace hotels to exploring historic forts and old-city neighbourhoods, the destination allows couples to make the journey feel as memorable as the occasion itself. It works particularly well for milestone birthdays, anniversaries and celebrations that call for a sense of occasion without being limited to a beach setting.

What to do: Stay in a heritage palace or haveli, explore the forts and palaces of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur, enjoy a private dinner in a historic setting, take a sunset boat ride on Lake Pichola, experience a traditional Rajasthani meal, explore local markets and crafts, and take a desert excursion around Jaisalmer.

Karnataka: Coorg and Kabini for Nature-Loving Couples

For couples who prefer nature, wildlife and slower-paced experiences, Karnataka’s Coorg and Kabini offer an appealing combination. Coorg brings together coffee plantations, mist-covered hills and scenic stays, while Kabini adds the opportunity to experience wildlife and the wilderness of the Nagarhole landscape. Together, they create a celebration that feels immersive without requiring a packed itinerary.

What to do: Stay at a plantation or nature retreat in Coorg, explore coffee estates, enjoy plantation walks and local cuisine, visit waterfalls and viewpoints, take a wildlife safari in Kabini, enjoy a riverside experience, look out for elephants and other wildlife, and unwind with a private dinner surrounded by nature.