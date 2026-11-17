MUMBAI, Nov 17: Indian equity markets are showing resilience in Tuesday’s trading session, with the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 holding on to their positive momentum. Continued foreign portfolio investor (FPI) inflows and easing crude oil prices are providing support to domestic equities, although weakness in global markets is keeping investors cautious.

The BSE Sensex crossed the 82,500 mark during morning trade, gaining more than 400 points, while the Nifty 50 moved towards the 25,400 level. The upward movement reflects continued buying interest following the strong performance in the previous trading session.

BSE Sensex: Market Outlook

The Sensex is showing a positive short-term trend after moving above the 82,500 level. The immediate resistance zone is placed around 82,500–82,800, while support is expected around 81,750–81,300.

A sustained move above the resistance range could strengthen buying momentum. However, investors may witness some profit booking if the index struggles to maintain higher levels.

Nifty 50: Market Outlook

The Nifty 50 is maintaining a positive bias, with the 25,300–25,400 range emerging as an important level to watch.

A decisive move above 25,400 could improve the possibility of further gains towards 25,500 and higher levels. On the downside, the 25,000 mark remains an important psychological support level.

Key Factors Influencing the Market

Foreign Investment Inflows: Foreign portfolio investors have returned strongly to Indian equities, providing additional support to benchmark indices.

Lower Crude Oil Prices: Easing international crude oil prices are helping improve sentiment, particularly given India’s dependence on imported energy.

Global Market Weakness: Declines across major Asian markets and overnight losses on Wall Street are creating some uncertainty for domestic investors.

Banking and Financial Stocks: Buying interest in financial and banking shares is helping support the broader market.

Profit Booking: Following the recent market rally, some investors may look to book profits at higher valuation levels, potentially limiting short-term gains.

Overall Market Outlook

The outlook for the Indian equity market remains cautiously positive on November 17, 2026. Strong foreign fund inflows, relatively lower crude oil prices and domestic buying interest are supporting the market’s upward movement.

However, global market volatility and resistance at important technical levels may influence the direction of trading throughout the session.

Investors will closely monitor the 82,500–82,800 resistance range for the Sensex and the 25,300–25,400 zone for the Nifty 50. A sustained breakout above these levels could strengthen the bullish trend, while failure to hold higher levels may lead to consolidation.

Indian equities continue to demonstrate strength, but investors should remain selective and monitor global developments, institutional fund flows and sector-specific trends before making investment decisions.