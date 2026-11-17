Rashtriya Godhan Mahas Sangh has organised Godhan Deepali Mela in Janak puri Delhi Haat from 1st Nov. to 7th Nov 2026. On First day of event CA Ajay Kumar Gakhar founder trustee of Gaudaan Foundation initiated detailed discussion that how Rs. 100 cr can be generate annually in Delhi to make cow Independent through Gauasht. In Delh apprx 400 cremations take every day, almost all of them cremated with wood. In some cremation centers 10% upla / Gaukasht added along with 400 kg natural tree wood. that approximately ₹35–40 crore worth of wood ( 50,000 ton, more than 1 lac tree )

A Billion Dollar question is when 100% cremation is possible with Gaukasht , which is already implemented in Bhopal, at large in Jaipur, Why Delhi Can’t do it?

Delhi has big pollution issue in particular PM pollution which is 53 % less in Gaukasht compared to wood and overall pollution is reduced by 35 %. This is supported by studies conducted by Bhopal Pollution Control Board. Further evident with ash remains at earth after cremation which is 5 to 10 times more compared to wood. It is very Joking that we are happy to accept above pollution by mouth and nose but don’t want it to remain in earth.

Due to chain challenging excessive ash person re -preventative cremating are not comfortable to collect it. Management of cremation center don’t want to take extra pain in spite of its benefits.

Cremaiton center ash of Gaukasht is very good for raising deep forest at fast rate applied with Miyawaki method of plantation. It is designed to quickly build dense, self-sustaining native forests in very limited spaces Bhopal has done it But “Delhi abhi door hai”

Shri Vijay Khurana Conveyor of Rashtirya Godhan Mahasngh has also recommended use of Go-kasht instead wood to standing committee of MCD long back but MCD has not shown requisite result on ground. Gaudaan foundation is working on this issue for more than three years, after two years of initial struggle finally filled PIL in HC , In court MCD has shown positive response that they want to implement it. But in reply of representation letter shows their intention of 10% use of gauaksht and 90 % wood at large and 100% use recommendation for 2-3 centers is not acceptable. Further for pollution free idea of using electric or cng not suits to Hindu Ritual ( Kapal kriya is not possible in that process) . This shows that MCD have no solid work on ground or time frame manner plan to implement it. It may take another 100 years to do it if Delhi State Government and State Government not take stringent stand keeping in mind prime foucs that Rs. 100 crores funds can be raised for Gaushals for making cow independent. Further use of gaukasht will avoid cutting of tree & Generate employment. We need to take care interest of Gaumata first not wood seller.

Now what will be break up of Rs. 100 Cr Between 35 to 40 cr will come from sale of gaukasht at cremation center and if gaukasht concept is linked with “Gaudaan” this figure can touch Rs. 100 Cr in 1-2 years and will grow further like anything. At present in name of gaudaan pandits don’t accept real cow in traditional way but take Silver or Gold cow in Name of gaudaan. In this process Jeweller and particular person are benefited nothing comes for Real living cow or Gaushalas. For acceptance it as Gaudaan we need acceptance from various sant samaj and Public at large. In this process Anirudhachray Ji Gouri Gopal & Acharya Satish Pandey of Yatharth path has given consent. Same re-presentation is given to Sudhanshi ji Mahraj in Godhan Deepawili Mela today, He said he always stand any decision or process which is favor of cow protection and welfare.

A detailed re-presentation letter is going to be submitted Delhi Chief Minister Smt Rekha Gupta & various top authorities to bring result on ground at earliest. We hope cremation center management team will co-operate seeing Gau mata , Environment, Economy and Employment instead of profit of wood seller.