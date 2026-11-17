Doctors, scientists, corporate leaders, and former military officers describe rebuilding their careers around ventures, books, and businesses of their own. Many credit Rohini Mundra with the clarity, push, and structure that got them moving.

At some point in a long career, the question changes. It is no longer “How do I get promoted?” but “Is this what I want to keep doing?” For professionals with 15, 20, or even 26 years behind them, the answer is sometimes a new direction altogether.

Many say experience was never the problem. What they lacked was clarity, a plan, and someone to hold them to it. In Rohini Mundra reviews shared as video testimonials, clients describe how that gap closed, and the paths they chose were as varied as they are: a first book, a leadership school, a growing business.

When Experience Isn’t Enough to Show the Way

The most common starting point is confusion, not a bold plan. Dr. Anshumala Gautam, a doctor who attended one of Rohini’s programmes after a webinar, puts it plainly: “I was very clueless about what I should do ahead in my life. I was not able to figure it out.” Rama, a scientist looking to choose another career, says Rohini “has brought about a transformation in me, a good transformation.”

Sumedha, who had 20 years in corporate leadership, knew a change was due. “I definitely knew I wanted a pivot, but I really didn’t know how.” After a three-day programme and a conversation with Rohini, she made a decision: “After having a word with Rohini and joining the program, I quit my job.” Clarity, Sumedha says, was one of the most important foundations. “I got a lot of clarity on the process: how to go about setting up the business step by step.”

The Push That Gets an Idea Moving

Several clients describe a single conversation that changed what they thought was possible.

Shrikant came to Rohini in 2017 wanting to climb the corporate ladder. After looking at his record, Rohini asked a different question: “Why don’t you start something of your own?” Shrikant went on to launch a leadership coaching school, and a small advertisement for a 16-week pilot course drew about 85 nominations.

Shweta had assumed writing a book could wait for her 50s or 60s. Rohini’s reply was “Why not now?” As Shweta puts it, “That one push from Rohini made me write a book.” Pratik, held back by inhibition (“I had a script, but I was not able to move ahead”), says: “I’m able to launch my book because of her.”

Ram Prasad, a stage-three cancer survivor from Hyderabad, wanted to help others facing chronic illness and compared several programmes before choosing Rohini’s. He describes “a lot of ‘aha’ moments” and the chance to turn his experience into a book: “I could write a book based on my cancer journey as well.”

Turning Inspiration into a Working Plan

Inspiration fades quickly without structure. Simran, an educator with more than 26 years’ experience, says the day-by-day organisation of the programme showed how a career could take off, and that a long-held fear had gone: “There was a fear of social media; that is all clear now. She has just removed all the blocks.”

Colonel Sanjeev Hazarika, a former Army officer, describes the training as “very methodical and progressive.” Captain Manmeet Singh Chadha, who served 15 years as a Merchant Navy captain, says of the approach: “She hand-holds you all the way. Her systems are in place.” Triveni, a business owner in Bangalore, says: “Before meeting Rohini, my business was almost at zero. After meeting Rohini, in those 3 months, my life changed.”

Someone Who Holds You to It

Reinvention rarely fails for lack of ideas. It stalls once the excitement wears off. “It’s not that you pay the money and you’re done,” Shrikant says. “She ensures that you do the work, and she gives you straight feedback if you don’t.” Pratik says Rohini “has always kept me motivated to move ahead, to take one step a day.”

“She’s vibrant at 9:00 in the morning and at 11:00 p.m. at night. It’s the same energy level you see with her.” — Shrikant

Colonel Hazarika calls Rohini “very compassionate and empathetic,” pairing warmth with the straight feedback Shrikant describes.

The Team Behind the Work

Clients also name the people around Rohini. Rohit, co-founder of Supercharge Skills, is mentioned in several accounts. Colonel Hazarika calls him “an excellent trainer,” and Sumedha credits his command of AI, technology, and social media. Colonel Ranendu Chakraborty (Retd.) says the team did “an immense job of coordinating this course.”

What Rohini Mundra Reviews Have in Common

Across the Rohini Mundra reviews, the same themes come up: clarity before action, a step-by-step plan, steady accountability, and a team that stays involved. Clients also stress the work involved, including straight feedback and one step at a time. These are first-hand accounts from participants rather than independent ratings.

What a Mid-Career Change Really Takes

A mid-career change carries real risk, and none of these accounts suggests otherwise. Outcomes depend on the individual’s effort, circumstances, and field, and each story above is one person’s experience, a first-hand account rather than an independent rating.. What they share is a method: get clear on the destination, break it into steps, and keep going with support.

“When someone with 20 years of experience feels stuck, I don’t see a person starting over. I see someone starting from a position of strength. My job is to help them see that, and then to make sure they follow through.” — Rohini Mundra

For professionals weighing their own next chapter, that may be the most useful takeaway. Experience does not expire. It can be redirected, if there is a plan to carry it.

About Rohini Mundra

Rohini Mundra is a business strategist turned entrepreneur, speaker, coach, and author. She has spent more than a decade helping entrepreneurs, professionals, and leaders find direction in business, money, purpose, and personal growth through her programmes. Client reviews and video testimonials are available on her website.

She is a TEDxDSCE speaker and the author of the international book The 1% Club, and has been recognised with awards including the Exceptional Women of Excellence Award from the Women Economic Forum. She describes herself as India’s first mindshift coach.

Her work spans private coaching, group programmes, workshops and masterclasses on personal branding, digital growth and building a business, along with web development and online marketing for entrepreneurs. Her signature approach combines practical strategy, such as setting goals, finding a niche and building an audience, with mindset work that helps people move past self-doubt. Through seminars and programmes, she has worked with people across India and abroad.

Media contact

Rohini Mundra

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