A steel detailing company in a small town in Andhra Pradesh is delivering fabrication-ready drawings for steel fabricators across the USA, Canada, the UK and the Middle East — and creating skilled engineering jobs close to home.

Before a steel building, warehouse or bridge goes up, every beam, column, bolt and plate must be drawn in exact detail so the fabricator’s shop can cut, drill and weld it. This work is called steel detailing. One wrong hole location can stop work on site. One late drawing can hold up an entire project.

CADntek Engineering Pvt Ltd does this work for steel fabricators overseas. Its team builds 3D models in Tekla Structures, SDS/2 and AutoCAD, and delivers erection drawings, shop drawings, anchor bolt plans, bolt lists and machine-ready NC, DXF, IFC and KISS files. Its projects include commercial buildings, industrial structures and bridges, all detailed to the American AISC and NISD standards.

What makes the company’s story unusual is where this work happens. CADntek is based in Pedana, Andhra Pradesh — not a metro city — with a US business address in Sheridan, Wyoming for its international clients.

Built by a husband-and-wife team

CADntek was founded by Himavantharao Vukkem, a B.Tech mechanical engineer with more than 15 years in structural steel detailing, and Lakshmi Vukkem, who serves as Director and leads the company’s people and HR functions. Himavantharao leads technical delivery and client relationships, often working US hours so clients get answers during their own working day.

Their reasons for starting the company were simple: build a stable business, create more time for family, and generate quality employment in their region. Today CADntek has a team of 13 full-time professionals — operations manager, modelers and detailers — most of them young engineers who build global careers while living close to their families.

Quality as the core promise

In steel detailing, a cheap drawing becomes expensive if it comes back for corrections. CADntek’s answer is a strict quality process: the team studies the structural and architectural drawings together, raises RFIs (requests for information) early, checks the 3D model for clashes, and puts every erection, shop and part drawing through two stages of checking before submission. The aim is a one-time submission — drawings approved and sent to fabrication without revision cycles.

Clients also get a dedicated team that learns their shop standards and stays with their account, and fast email replies that use the India–US time difference to keep work moving overnight. The company reports 100% repeat business from its existing clients.

Looking ahead

CADntek has set a goal to double the scale of its engineering business, grow its team to 20 professionals, build a dedicated international sales team and open a professional head office. The company is also exploring partnerships with detailing firms and channel partners in India.

“An engineer in a small town can deliver the same world-class quality as anyone in a big city. Our clients don’t care where we sit — they care that the drawings are right and on time. That is the only standard we work to.” — Himavantharao Vukkem, Director, CADntek Engineering

FOUNDER INTERVIEW — Q&A FORMAT

In Conversation with Himavantharao Vukkem,

Director, CADntek Engineering

What does CADntek do, in simple words?

Steel fabricators in the US and other countries win projects to build steel structures. Before their shop can fabricate anything, every piece needs a detailed drawing. We create those drawings and 3D models for them, so their shop can start cutting and welding steel faster and without errors.

Why did you start the company?

I had spent many years in steel detailing and saw that good work could be done from here at international quality. I wanted to build a stable business, have more time for my family, and create good engineering jobs in our own region instead of everyone having to move to big cities.

How do you compete with large detailing firms?

Large firms have big teams and big sales offices. We compete on three things: quality that goes to fabrication the first time, a dedicated team for every client, and very fast responses. Our clients come back to us project after project — that is our strongest proof.

What is the biggest challenge in your industry?

Trust. Many fabricators have tried offshore detailing once and received drawings full of mistakes. So we tell new clients: don’t trust a brochure, send us one small package and judge us on the result.

How do you manage the time difference with US clients?

We use it as an advantage. Our team works on drawings while the client’s shop is closed, so the work is ready when they start their day. I personally stay available during US hours for client communication.

What does your team look like?

We have 13 full-time members — an operations manager, modelers and detailers. Most are young engineers from this region. They work on international projects while staying close to their families, which gives them stability and gives us loyal, committed people.

Where do you see CADntek in the next few years?

We plan to double the scale of our engineering business, grow our team to 20 professionals, build a strong international sales team, and set up a professional head office. Our long-term goal is a company that runs on strong systems and serves fabricators across the world.

What is your message to young engineers in smaller towns?

Skill has no address. If you learn your craft properly and take ownership of quality, you can serve clients anywhere in the world from where you are.

KEY FACTS FOR EDITORS

CADntek Engineering at a Glance

Company CADntek Engineering Pvt Ltd Founders / Directors Himavantharao Vukkem, Lakshmi Vukkem Headquarters Pedana, Andhra Pradesh, India US business address 30 N Gould St, Ste R, Sheridan, WY, USA Industry Engineering services — structural steel detailing (B2B) Clients Steel fabricators in the USA, Canada, UK and Middle East Team 13 full-time professionals Software Tekla Structures, SDS/2, AutoCAD Standards AISC, NISD Project types Commercial buildings, industrial structures, bridges Quality process Early RFIs, 3D clash checks, two-stage drawing checking Repeat business 100% repeat business from existing clients Website www.cadntek.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Himavantharao Vukkem, Director, CADntek Engineering Pvt Ltd

Email: pmo@cadntek.com | Phone: +1 786 220 5200