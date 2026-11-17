NAMSAI, Nov 17: The sacred relics of Shakyamuni Buddha have attracted thousands of devotees in Arunachal Pradesh, with more than 12,000 visitors attending the exposition at the Golden Pagoda in Namsai during its first two days.

The combined footfall across Tawang, Bomdila and Namsai has crossed 78,000, reflecting the strong faith and devotion of Buddhist communities.

The exposition at Namsai began on November 14 and will continue until November 20, 2026. Public darshan is available daily from 6:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

The district administration has introduced a region-wise schedule to ensure smooth arrangements for visitors from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and other northeastern states.

The sacred relics, preserved at the National Museum in New Delhi, have returned to Arunachal Pradesh after 13 years, providing devotees with a special opportunity to pay homage to Lord Buddha.

The programme is organised by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, the National Museum and the International Buddhist Confederation.

The exposition highlights India’s rich Buddhist heritage and promotes the timeless teachings of peace, compassion and non-violence.