New Delhi, India – May 13th, 2024 – Spice Grill Flame (SGF), a prominent name in India’s vegetarian culinary scene, reaffirms its commitment to expansion and innovation with the recent launch of two franchise outlets in Subhash Nagar and Uttam Nagar. Founded in 2012 by visionary entrepreneur Mr. Kewal Ahuja, SGF has quickly risen to prominence with its emphasis on quality, diversity, and exceptional dining experiences.

Subhash Nagar welcomed SGF’s latest takeaway outlet on April 18th, 2024, catering to the increasing demand for vegetarian options that can be enjoyed on-the-go. In a similar vein, Uttam Nagar celebrated the grand opening of a vibrant dining establishment on April 26th, 2024, providing patrons with a warm ambiance to relish SGF’s renowned cuisine.

“This acquisition underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional dining experiences to new communities while staying true to our values of quality and customer satisfaction. As we continue to expand, we remain focused on providing innovative vegetarian offerings that delight our guests and uphold SGF’s reputation for excellence.” – Said – Mr. Kewal Ahuja, Founder of SGF India (Spice Grill Flame).

Since its inception, SGF has carved a niche for itself in the market, specialising in soy-based delicacies and authentic North Indian cuisine. From humble beginnings with just two outlets, SGF has grown exponentially under Mr. Kewal Ahuja’s leadership, now boasting over 100 strategically located franchises across India. Looking ahead to 2024-25, SGF aims to further solidify its position as India’s premier vegetarian brand by expanding its footprint to 200 kitchens nationwide.

SGF’s success story is marked by its dedication to culinary excellence, evidenced by its delectable soy chaaps and innovative menu offerings. Each SGF outlet is designed to provide a distinctive dining experience, blending modern aesthetics with a warm, inviting atmosphere.

With over 100 kitchens strategically spread across India, SGF has emerged as the country’s fastest-growing pure vegetarian brand, serving more than 1 lakh meals a month. The company’s success story is rooted in its dedication to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.