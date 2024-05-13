Mumbai, 13th May 2024: Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited, a prominent manufacturer of electric vehicles under the ‘Joy e-bike’ and ‘Joy e-rik’ brands, dispatched 1,071 units of electric two-wheelers in April 2024. This reflects a growth of over 135% compared to April 2023, when the company had sold 455 units of electric two-wheelers.

Additionally, the company recorded a significant retail sale of 1,212 units as per Vahan data in April 2024.