Shreya Agrawal Wins at 67th National Shooting Championship

January 07, 2025: GD Goenka University is delighted to announce that Shreya Agrawal, an MBA student from the 2024-26 batch, has bagged the Silver Medal in the 10m Air Rifle Women’s team event at the 67th National Shooting Championship Competition 2024.

The prestigious event was held at the M.P. State Shooting Academy in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, from December 15 to 31, 2024.

Shreya’s achievement at the championship highlights her dedication and skill in the sport of shooting. Competing against some of the best shooters in the country, she demonstrated exceptional precision and composure to secure the silver medal.

“We are incredibly proud of Shreya Agrawal’s outstanding performance at the National Shooting Championship. Her determination and hard work have brought great honour to our university. This achievement is a testament to the holistic education and support provided by GD Goenka University, enabling our students to excel in both academics and extracurricular activities,” said Mr. Nipun Goenka, Managing Director of GD Goenka Group.

The 67th National Shooting Championship Competition, organized by the National Rifle Association of India, brought together the nation’s top shooters to compete in various events. Shreya’s success at the competition underlines the importance of fostering talent and providing opportunities for students to shine on national and international platforms.

GD Goenka University congratulates Shreya Agrawal on her remarkable accomplishment and wishes her continued success in her future endeavors.