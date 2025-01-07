Murali Bukkapatnam Elected Chair, TiE Global Board for 2025

January 7, 2025 – TiE Global, one of the world’s largest networks of entrepreneurs, proudly announced the election of Murali Bukkapatnam as the Chair of its Global Board of Trustees for the year 2025. In a historic milestone, Murali becomes only the second India-based entrepreneur to hold this prestigious position in TiE’s 32-year legacy. Alongside him, Anita Manwani, President of TiE Silicon Valley, has been appointed as the Vice Chair of the TiE Board of Trustees for 2025, reinforcing the organization’s global vision and leadership.

Murali Bukkapatnam’s appointment marks a significant chapter in TiE’s history. As a seasoned entrepreneur, innovator, mentor, and investor, Murali brings unparalleled expertise and a deep-seated commitment to building robust entrepreneurial ecosystems. His journey with TiE Global is a testament to his leadership, having previously served as Vice Chair twice before ascending to the role of Chair. This unique distinction underscores his unwavering dedication to TiE’s mission and values. His vision emphasizes the transformative power of entrepreneurship as a vehicle for economic development, job creation, and societal progress.

Founded with a mission to foster entrepreneurship, TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs) is a non-profit organization dedicated to mentoring, networking, education, funding, and incubation. With over 10,000 members across 65 cities in 15 countries, TiE is a global powerhouse committed to nurturing the next generation of entrepreneurial leaders. The organization has played a pivotal role in shifting India from being perceived as an investee market to a thriving investor market on the global stage.

With an MS in Computer Science with honors from Southeastern University, USA, Murali has built a stellar career that spans continents. Today, Murali is a revered mentor, teaching business plan development at IIT Hyderabad and various leading business schools. Joining Murali is Anita Manwani, a trailblazer and the President of TiE Silicon Valley. As Vice Chair for 2025, Anita brings her extensive experience in Silicon Valley’s dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem. Together, Murali and Anita represent a formidable leadership team, committed to bridging global markets and fostering collaboration beyond borders.

Commenting on his announcement, Murali Bukkapatnam, Chair of TiE Global Board of Trustees for 2025 said, “It is an honor to lead an organization that has been instrumental in transforming the entrepreneurial landscape globally. As Chair, I am committed to furthering TiE’s mission, fostering innovation, and nurturing the next generation of entrepreneurs. Together with Anita and our global network, we will continue to empower individuals and build a more inclusive, dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem.”

Murali Bukkapatnam’s leadership heralds a new era for TiE Global, one that promises greater innovation, collaboration, and impact. As TiE continues to shape the global entrepreneurial narrative, the organization reaffirms its commitment to fostering a world where entrepreneurship is a driving force for progress and prosperity.