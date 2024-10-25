SIA-India and T-Hub Formalized a MoU to Create a Conducive Ecosystem for Space Tech Start-Ups

New Delhi, 25 October 2024: In a significant development aimed at accelerating the growth of India’s space technology sector, the SIA-India, an association for space industry and T-Hub, India’s premier innovation hub, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This partnership is poised to create a dynamic and conducive environment for space tech start-ups, merging SIA-India’s extensive industry network with T-Hub’s expertise in incubation and innovation.

The collaboration between SIA-India and T-Hub focuses on fostering innovation in space technology through structured mentorship programs that leverage the strengths of both organizations. Start-ups will benefit from tailored guidance, industry insights, and technical expertise, facilitating their growth and development. Additionally, this partnership will provide enhanced global market access, allowing space tech start-ups to explore new business opportunities and collaborate with international space agencies, companies, and research institutions.

“By creating a conducive ecosystem for space tech start-ups, this MoU bridges the critical gap between innovation and industry access. Such an environment is essential for nurturing breakthrough technologies, fostering collaboration, and driving India’s space sector toward global leadership. With this partnership, we are ensuring that the next generation of space entrepreneurs has the tools and opportunities to thrive,” said Dr. Subba Rao Pavuluri, President of SIA-India.

A key focus of the MoU is the promotion of knowledge exchange and industry collaboration. The partnership will organize workshops, conferences, and networking events, bringing together national and international stakeholders to share best practices and advancements in space technology. Moreover, SIA-India and T-Hub will work closely on policy advocacy, aiming to shape a regulatory environment that supports innovation and entrepreneurship in India’s space sector.

“Through this MoU we will facilitate investment opportunities by connecting start-ups with investors through pitch events and forums, both nationally and internationally. This initiative will create essential market linkages, allowing start-ups to engage with established industry players and explore potential collaborations.” – Mr. Anil Prakash, Director General, SIA-India

Emphasizing the development of a robust talent pipeline, the partnership will support initiatives such as internships and specialized training programs to attract and nurture future leaders in space technology. Additionally, the MoU aims to promote cross-border innovation by encouraging collaboration between Indian and international start-ups, fostering a culture of shared knowledge and diverse perspectives.