SimonMed Opens Six New Imaging Centers in California, Becoming Leader in Accessible Care

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb 1, 2024 – SimonMed Imaging (“SimonMed”), one of the largest outpatient medical imaging providers and radiology practices in the United States, announces today the opening of six sites in California. Locations include San Mateo, Los Gatos, San Francisco, Santa Ana, Carlsbad, and Encinitas with an additional two new California locations opening in 2024. SimonMed will operate a total of 24 outpatient centers in California

This expansion makes SimonMed California’s leading independent outpatient provider delivering affordable and accessible diagnostic imaging with the latest 3T MRI and 3D Mammography technology. SimonMed uniquely does not charge patients for the use of AI in assisting with Mammography diagnosis.

“Bringing additional sites of service throughout the state provides an opportunity for patients to have a choice of outpatient imaging over higher cost hospital-affiliated imaging,” stated Dr. John Simon, SimonMed’s Founder and CEO. “This growth furthers our overarching mission of making the most advanced technology more widely accessible.”

The San Francisco and Los Gatos locations will also offer SimonMed’s simonONE total body MRI scan, which leverages 3T MRI technology and SimonMed’s specialized team of radiologists to provide patients with a comprehensive view of their health. simonONE aims to detect potential health issues such as cancer early while treatable.