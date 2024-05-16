India- May 16th, 2024: Society Tea has collaborated with Amazon Ads on an innovative on-box advertising campaign. As part of this campaign, Society Tea will integrate its branding onto Amazon’s delivery boxes. This integration further reinforces Society Tea’s commitment to innovation and customer engagement in the ever-evolving tea industry. The special delivery boxes will be available across Bengaluru and Mumbai.

This collaboration with Amazon Ads marks a significant milestone for Society Tea as it is the first time it has used on-box advertising to reach customers. The activation represents an extension of Society Tea’s successful online and above-the-line (ATL) campaign which is “Taazgi Bhari Pyaali Society Waali”.

Karan Shah, Director of Society Tea, remarked, “Our collaboration with Amazon Ads represents an exciting new medium for Society Tea, allowing us to extend the reach of our campaign across omni-channels, leveraging special delivery boxes as mini billboards for our latest advertising campaign. By reaching customers in new ways through this campaign, we hope to not only expand our customer base but also introduce our variety of products to a wider audience.” “We always strive to help brands reach relevant audiences across both online and offline touchpoints,” said Kapil Sharma, Director, Growth Customer Sales, Amazon Ads India. “We have worked with Society Tea for a number of years now. Using on-box advertising, we hope to help Society Tea introduce its range of products to homes across India.”

The collaboration between Society Tea and Amazon Ads signifies a strategic move to meet the evolving preferences of consumers, who increasingly shop online. With this integration, Society Tea aims to capture the attention of both existing loyalists and new tea enthusiasts, offering them a convenient and seamless way to experience the rich flavours of Society Tea. Customers can look forward to indulging in the exquisite taste and aroma that Society Tea is renowned for, delivered directly to their doorstep with the reliability and convenience of Amazon’s delivery service.