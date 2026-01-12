Southern Peripheral Road Records 125% Property Price Jump Over 3 Years; Infrastructure Push Drives Demand

The Delhi NCR housing market remains one of India’s most dynamic, driven by robust infrastructure and growing employment hubs. Within this landscape, select micro-markets have emerged as clear outperformers, with Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) quickly becoming a preferred choice for end-users and long-term investors.

Property prices along Southern Peripheral Road have surged nearly 125% between December 2022 and December 2025, with average prices now exceeding ₹17,000 per sq ft, according to Magicbricks. This growth reflects strong end-user demand, healthy residential absorption, and rising preference for well-planned, well-connected developments.

Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) is a 16-kilometre arterial corridor connecting Gurgaon–Faridabad Road to NH‑48. Linking key roads such as Golf Course Road and Sohna Road at Badshahpur Chowk, it eases congestion and reduces travel time. The corridor spans multiple sectors, including 69, 70, 70A, 71, 72, 73, 74, 76, 77, 78, 79, 79B, and 80, making it a major growth belt in Gurugram.

The sustained price appreciation along SPR is being driven by rapid infrastructure development and the strong presence of reputed developers, which has enhanced the corridor’s appeal among homebuyers seeking organised, future-ready residential ecosystems.

Supporting this growth, major infrastructure projects are underway to further improve connectivity and reduce congestion. Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) has proposed the 36-kilometre Sector 56–Pachgaon metro corridor with 28 elevated stations. A key feature is the planned double-decker viaduct between Ghata Chowk and Vatika Chowk, integrating a metro line and an elevated road on common piers, at an estimated cost of ₹8,500 crore.

Separately, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has approved a new design for the Vatika Chowk cloverleaf, linking both ends of the elevated SPR at Sohna Highway. The 5.3-kilometre elevated stretch from Vatika Chowk to NH-48, costing around ₹750 crore, will enable seamless connectivity from Sector 58 to Sector 115, improving access to Delhi, Sohna, and the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway.

The presence of branded developers such as DLF, Signature Global and Elan Group along Southern Peripheral Road has further reinforced buyer confidence, with the upcoming Cyber City 2 expected to act as a major employment and commercial catalyst, strengthening end-user demand and long-term residential absorption across the corridor.

Along Southern Peripheral Road, SG SPR Estate is emerging as a well‑planned residential ecosystem, reinforcing SPR’s position as a long‑term growth corridor. With top developers and access to Medanta, Artemis Hospital, schools like DPS International and GD Goenka, and numerous retail hubs, the area offers a seamless mix of lifestyle, healthcare, education, and entertainment, making it highly desirable for both families and investors.

Signature Global holds a substantial land bank of approximately 93 acres in Sector 71 along Southern Peripheral Road, with a total saleable area of around 18.5 million sq ft, contributing significantly to residential development along the corridor.

Along this growth corridor, Signature Global is developing its premium residential projects Titanium SPR and Cloverdale SPR, offering thoughtfully designed homes with world-class amenities, spacious interiors, and curated lifestyle features, reinforcing SPR’s position as a structured, long-term residential growth destination.

Among these, Titanium SPR spans 14 acres and draws inspiration from Singaporean architecture, offering residents over 55 curated amenities, including lagoon pools, sensory gardens, a Miyawaki forest, and state-of-the-art recreational facilities. Cloverdale SPR, spread across 8 acres, features meticulously planned towers rising up to 35 stories, with spacious, nature-inspired apartments and large balconies that maximize natural light and scenic views, providing a premium, lifestyle-focused living experience.

Commenting on Southern Peripheral Road’s growth Mr. Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman, Signature Global (India) Ltd, said, “Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) has emerged as one of Gurugram’s most sought-after residential micro-markets among discerning homebuyers. The near doubling of property prices over the past few years reflects the sustained strength of both end-user and long-term investor demand. This momentum is being driven by steady residential absorption, large-scale infrastructure upgrades, and the strong presence of reputed developers delivering well-planned communities, positioning SPR as a structurally resilient and future-ready growth corridor.” Mr. Ashok Kapur, Chairman, Krisumi Corporation, said, “Gurugram’s housing market has firmly established itself as one of India’s most dynamic real estate hubs, with micro-markets like Dwarka Expressway, Central Peripheral Road (CPR), and Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) emerging as highly sought-after destinations for homebuyers. The consistent rise in property prices across these corridors underscores strong end-user and investor demand. Moving forward, ongoing infrastructure development, the presence of reputed developers, and a growing preference for well-planned, future-ready residential communities are expected to sustain robust growth in these micro-markets.”

With large-scale infrastructure projects progressing in parallel with residential development, Southern Peripheral Road is increasingly being viewed as a structurally strong micro-market, positioned for sustained, end-user-led growth over the medium to long term.