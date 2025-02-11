SPOTTED: Cricket’s Comeback King Signs Game-Changing Deal

Word on the street is that cricket sensation Rishabh Pant has been turning heads at adidas headquarters! Our reliable sources confirm that the dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman, who recently took over adidas’s Instagram handle (did you catch that takeover?), is set to join the three stripes family in a major brand partnership.

Known for his fearless batting style and remarkable recovery journey, he has apparently been in talks with the global sportswear giant for what insiders are calling a ‘transformative collaboration.’

Remember when Pant gave us a sneak peek through that Instagram takeover? Turns out that was just the beginning! Sources close to the development suggest this partnership goes beyond just another endorsement deal – it’s about celebrating resilience, comeback stories, and the future of cricket.