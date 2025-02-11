SPOTTED: Cricket’s Comeback King Signs Game-Changing Deal

February 11, 2025 Mansi Praharaj Business 0

SPOTTED: Cricket’s Comeback King Signs a Deal Set to Transform the Game Word on the street is that cricket sensation Rishabh Pant has been turning heads at adidas headquarters! Our reliable sources confirm that the dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman, who recently took over adidas’s Instagram handle (did you catch that takeover?), is set to join the three stripes family in a major brand partnership.

Known for his fearless batting style and remarkable recovery journey, he has apparently been in talks with the global sportswear giant for what insiders are calling a ‘transformative collaboration.’

Remember when Pant gave us a sneak peek through that Instagram takeover? Turns out that was just the beginning! Sources close to the development suggest this partnership goes beyond just another endorsement deal – it’s about celebrating resilience, comeback stories, and the future of cricket.