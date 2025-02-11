Anaptyss to Double Its Workforce in India by 2027

Mumbai, India, February 11, 2025: Anaptyss — a digitally enabled managed services provider in the global BFS&I industry — is set to double its workforce in the country by 2027. The company plans to recruit over 600 professionals from across multiple cities, including Gurugram, Noida, Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Jaipur.

The hiring campaign will concentrate on attracting niche domain talent across highly specialized domains such as Model Risk Management, Enterprise Risk Management, Credit Risk Management, Cryptocurrency, Fraud Analytics, Fund Management, and Loss Mitigation, among others.

The talent expansion in India will help Anaptyss accelerate delivery for international clientele through its global capability centers based in India. The campaign aligns with the company’s strategy of expanding its digitally enabled managed services offerings for clients across North and South America, including Canada and Mexico. The ramped-up capacity will also support Anaptyss’ penetration into Europe, with planned growth in the UK, Romania, Ireland, Poland, Hungary, and Germany.

To support this expansion, the company is actively seeking to hire professionals with premier qualifications and technical competencies, including CA, CFA, Mathematical Modeling, Agile Low-Code App Development, Basel III, SR 11-7, and Stress Testing. Additional expertise areas include SQL, Hadoop, Spark, Power BI, and cutting-edge technology stacks such as OpenAI, Azure, Copilot, AWS, Docker, and UiPath.

Commenting on the company’s hiring efforts, Anuj Khurana, Co-Founder and CEO, Anaptyss said,” The strong demand for our Managed Services expertise in BFS&I has driven remarkable growth, including a 200% increase in topline revenue and a 150% rise in headcount over the past year. India remains central to our growth strategy, providing the right mix of talent and innovation to propel our global expansion. As the financial sector evolves, a highly skilled workforce is essential to staying ahead of market demands.”

With women constituting approx. 32% of its workforce, including nearly 35% in leadership roles, Anaptyss demonstrates a strong focus on ensuring a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace. The company is also strengthening its campus hiring strategy by collaborating with Tier-1 business schools and institutions like ICAI to attract top talent in specialized finance and technology domains.