STARLUX Airlines Announces Partnership with American Airlines

TAIPEI, Taiwan & LOS ANGELES, August 16, 2025 — On the heels of the announcement of its new nonstop flights from Phoenix, Arizona to Taipei, STARLUX Airlines revealed another milestone — a partnership with American Airlines today. With this new partnership, passengers on both airlines will have convenient access to more routes connecting North America and Taipei.

The new Interline Partnership with American creates enhanced convenience for travelers, offering single-ticket booking and through-checked luggage between American’s extensive North American network and STARLUX’s transpacific and Asian routes. Passengers can easily connect to Taipei from numerous American cities including New York, Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago, Charlotte, Miami, Dallas-Fort Worth, Mexico City and more.

“We are very honored to have the partnership with American Airlines — one of the United States top airlines,” said STARLUX CEO Glenn Chai. “The partnership will greatly expand STARLUX’s reach into the U.S., with customers accessing American’s vast North American network. It will also increase travel choices for American Airlines customers looking to travel to Taipei.”

“American is delighted to offer more travel options for customers with STARLUX,” said Anmol Bhargava, American’s Senior Vice President of Alliances. “Through this interline partnership, customers can enjoy convenient connections from Taipei to more than 250 destinations in North America. We look forward to working with STARLUX to enhance opportunities for American’s customers to travel from North America to Taipei.”

With the launch of STARLUX Airlines’ Taipei–Phoenix route, the networks of both airlines will become even more seamlessly connected. As a key hub in the southwestern U.S. for American Airlines, Phoenix offers strategic advantages. To maximize convenience for travelers heading to North America, STARLUX has scheduled its Phoenix flights to allow smooth connections to American flights bound for major U.S. cities such as New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Charlotte, Miami, Dallas, Las Vegas, and more.

Flight JX026 from Taipei arrives in Phoenix at 5:40 p.m. local time, allowing travelers to connect to over 40 domestic U.S. destinations via American. The return flight, JX025 from Phoenix to Taipei, is scheduled to depart at 10:45 p.m., enabling passengers from more than 60 U.S. cities to fly American into Phoenix and then transfer to STARLUX’s flight to Taipei.

Single-ticket booking for STARLUX and American flights are now available through travel agents. Meanwhile, STARLUX has just launched ticket sales for its new route between Taipei and Phoenix. The route will be operated with Airbus A350 aircraft, offering a total of 306 seats: four in First Class, 26 in Business, 36 in Premium Economy, and 240 in Economy.