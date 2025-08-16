Peraton Deepens Its Commitment to Madison-Huntsville Region With Trash Pandas Sponsorship and Supply Drive

RESTON, Va., August 16, 2025 –– Peraton is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Rocket City Trash Pandas minor league baseball team. As part of its growing investment in the region, the company is hosting an Employee Day and Supply Drive at Toyota Field in Madison today. The event marks a milestone in the company’s ongoing expansion and reinforces its commitment to strengthening ties with the local community.

“This event not only celebrates our growth in Huntsville but also reflects our values as a company — innovation, community, and service,” said Matt McQueen, chief communications & engagement officer, Peraton. “With hundreds of employees in the region, we’re proud to bring our people together while also giving back to a city that plays such a vital role in our national security efforts.”

The event will feature a supply drive in partnership with the Trash Pandas Foundation to benefit First Stop, a local nonprofit that provides critical services to individuals experiencing homelessness. A list of desired items is available here. Attendees are encouraged to bring essential items to the Sun Cruiser Guest Services located behind Section 5.

“The drive highlights Peraton’s commitment to addressing real challenges facing the region — not just by creating jobs, but by supporting the people who live here,” said Joe Cirillo, manager, Corporate Communications, Peraton.

Additionally, members of Peraton’s Talent Management team will be on-site to speak with individuals interested in joining the company. Peraton is currently hiring for multiple positions, including systems administrators, software and systems engineers, test engineers, cybersecurity engineers, and electronic warfare knowledge manager. Interested candidates should visit www.careers.peraton.com to explore the roles.