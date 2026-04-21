Summit Hotels & Resorts appoints Deepak Bothra as Corporate General Manager

Apr 21: Strengthening its operational leadership as it expands across the Eastern Himalayan region, Summit Hotels & Resorts has appointed Deepak Bothra as Corporate General Manager. With close to three decades of experience in hospitality, Deepak Bothra brings deep expertise across hotel operations, pre-opening projects, quality control, and revenue management. Over the years, he has worked with leading international and regional brands, holding senior leadership roles and contributing to the successful launch and turnaround of multiple properties.

In his new role, Deepak Bothra will oversee operational strategy, service standards, and performance optimisation across Summit’s growing portfolio. His focus will be on strengthening quality benchmarks, streamlining systems, and ensuring consistency across properties as the brand continues to scale its presence in Sikkim, Darjeeling, and the wider Northeast.

Commenting on the appointment, Sumit Mitruka, CEO, Summit Hotels & Resorts, said, “Deepak brings a rare combination of operational depth and quality-driven thinking. As we continue to expand our network across the Northeast, strengthening internal systems and service standards becomes critical. His experience in building and refining hotel operations will play a key role in driving consistency and long-term performance across our portfolio.”