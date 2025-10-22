Tapo Introduces All-in-One 2K Floodlight Camera With Pan,Tilt and Solar Power

IRVINE, Calif., October 22, 2025 — TP-Link Systems Inc., a global leader in networking and smart home solutions, is expanding its award-winning Tapo smart home portfolio with the launch of its first all-in-one solar-powered 2K pan/tilt floodlight camera, the Tapo C615F KIT. The Tapo C615F KIT offers complete outdoor security coverage through 360 degree pan/tilt rotation, bundled solar charging, a powerful floodlight, subscription-free AI detection, and local storage at an MSRP of $99.99.

The Tapo C615F KIT’s 2K 3MP clarity camera and 800-lumen dimmable floodlight offers crystal clear coverage over the areas that matter most to homeowners. Optimized day/night exposure, together with color and infrared night vision, ensure round-the-clock monitoring in low-light conditions.

The camera and its bundled solar panel deliver flexible, wire-free installation with durable IP65 weather resistance for complete outdoor reliability. It also seamlessly integrates into the Tapo smart home ecosystem through the Tapo App and offers smart voice control and compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Furthermore, advanced AI detection is able to detect people, vehicles and pets, free of industry standard subscription fees. Users are also able to flexibly store their recordings up to 512GB with a microSD card or through the Tapo Care cloud service. The Tapo C615F KIT makes it easier than ever to have complete assurance and worry-free living at unparalleled value.