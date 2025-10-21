When Gulshan Grover spoke about Shatrughan Sinha’s habit of arriving late on sets

Mumbai, Oct 21: Actor Gulshan Grover once gave the first hand account of veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha’s habit of arriving late on the sets of films.

A recently resurfaced clip from one of the shows of Kapil Sharma shows the actor narrating an incident when he was offered a 2nd film while working on a film with Shatrughan Sinha.

When Kapil asked Gulshan who used to delay the shoot the maximum number of time, the actor said, “Shatrughan Sinha. He’s like my elder brother. It’s quite possible that I could get a beating from him after he sees this show. He was number one in coming late. I’ll tell you a story. Shatrughan Sinha helped me a lot in my career. He gave me roles in many movies. One time, I was working in a film with him. I told the director to leave me by 2:00 pm as I got a second film, and it was the first day of shooting so, I had to reach there”.

He further mentioned, “The director told me, ‘You’re so close to Shatrughan Sinha, see if you could request him. I’ll leave you at 2:00 pm as soon as he comes. In that scene, Shatrughan Sinha, Rishi Kapoor, Mithun Chakravorty and I were there. I reached Sinha’s house a night before the shoot. He was very happy. Food and drinks would go on till late at his house”.

After having food Gulshan went to Shatrughan Sinha, and told him, “Sir, I have a request”. He said, “Tell me”. Gulshan then said, “I have a shooting with you tomorrow. If you come at 12:00 pm, the producer will leave me at 2:00 pm. I’ll go to another place to shoot”. He said, “Okay, for you, I’ll do it”.

Gulshan went on, “I was ready from 11:00 am the next day. He used to come at 12.30 or 1.30 every day, that day he didn’t come till 4:30 pm. He came at 4:45 pm or 5:30 pm. He had tea. My second picture was being shot”.

“After that, he took me aside, and said, ‘Look, the producer is using you. To get something done. Today, he is using you, tomorrow, he will use someone else. Some other producer will use you. I am ready to help you to get five more pictures. But I will come on time”, he added.

–IANS