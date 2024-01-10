Taste the Future at Coriander Kitchen: Veganuary Extravaganza Unveils a Symphony of Vegan Flavors!

Conrad Pune is thrilled to host an exclusive Veganuary celebration at Coriander Kitchen for a unique culinary experience, highlighting the marvels of plant-based goodness with our innovative NewAge Ingredients.

Veganuary (5)

Prepare for a distinctive experience where every dish not only delights your taste buds but also champions sustainability. Our event at Coriander Kitchen is set to redefine the enjoyment of vegan cuisine, creating a delectable journey for all.

Veganuary (2)

Indulge in a menu filled with delightful surprises, highlighting the variety of plant-based ingredients. From appetizers to desserts, each dish is a tribute to Veganuary, demonstrating that vegan food is not only beneficial for the planet but also a treat for your palate.

Reserve your spot now and indulge in the perfect fusion of imagination and taste at Coriander Kitchen, Conrad Pune. Elevate your dining experience with our carefully selected vegan beverages.

Join us in celebrating Veganuary, where each bite brings you closer to a more sustainable and compassionate world.

Eat Kind, Live Vibrant!

 ● What: Veganuary

● Where: Coriander Kitchen, Conrad Pune

● When: 8th January to 31st January 2024

● For reservations call: 02067456745 or +91 9168603850

● Link for reservation : https://www.conradpune.com/

