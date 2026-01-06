TecMarx Launches Royal Beat Bluetooth Earbuds with 30-Hour Playtime, Available on Amazon and Flipkart

India, Jan 06: TecMarx, the technology brand known for delivering quality audio products at accessible prices, has unveiled its latest true wireless solution the TecMarx Royal Beat Bluetooth Earbuds available in sleek Black and Blue finishes, Royal Beat is engineered to elevate daily audio experiences with immersive sound, long-lasting battery life, and dependable performance for work, travel, workouts, and leisure listening.

Designed for users who demand both performance and comfort, the TecMarx Royal Beat earbuds deliver up to 30 hours of total playtime on a single charge, making them perfect for extended usage without frequent recharges. With advanced Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, users can enjoy stable pairing and seamless audio streaming across smartphones and other Bluetooth-enabled devices.

With balanced sound performance and crystal-clear call quality thanks to the built-in microphone, Royal Beat ensures both music and conversations are delivered with clarity. The earbuds also include intuitive on-device controls for effortless playback and call management, allowing users to stay connected without needing to reach for their phone.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Puneet Gulati, Founder of TecMarx said: “With Royal Beat, our goal was simple: deliver premium-class audio, extended battery life, and everyday durability in a truly accessible package. These earbuds are designed to complement the way people live, work, and play providing reliable sound without compromise.”

Built with active lifestyles in mind, the Royal Beat earbuds feature IPX water-resistance, making them ideal for workouts, outdoor activities, or daily commutes in unpredictable weather. The secure fit and flexible neckband design provide all-day comfort, whether on the move or relaxing at home.