Bangla ZEE5 To Stream The Most Hyped & Controversial The Academy Of Fine Arts In The Form Of A Series

Kolkata, May 29: Bangla ZEE5 is set to stream Jayabrata Das’ critically acclaimed movie, The Academy Of Fine Arts, in a six-episodes series format from 29th May, 2026. The raw and uncensored version of this dark comedy action thriller features actors Rudranil Ghosh, Payel Sarkar, late Rahul Arunodoy Banerjee, Sourav Das, Rishav Basu, Anuradha M, Rishika Nag, Sudip Mukherjee and Rahul Saha in key roles.

The Academy Of Fine Arts: the Series Raw & Uncesored will narrate the story of Porichoy Gupto a mysterious mastermind who recruits five criminals Dinabandhu (Rudranil Ghosh), Rakhal (Rahul Arunoday Banerjee), Bireshwar (Amit Saha), Sachin (Rishav Basu) and Jibonto (Sourav Das) to steal a priceless antique wine bottle from a ruthless gang leader Kim Ling (Sudip Mukherjee). As the plot unfolds, all of them discovers themselves trapped in a deadly web of betrayal, bloodshed and personal entanglements as their ideal heist spirals into a violent showdown. Both Payel Sarkar (Richa) and Anuradha Mukherjee (Esha Chakraborty) plays important roles as the story moves on.

“At Bangla ZEE5, every month we endeavour to showcase something new, engaging and entertaining for our viewers across all genres. Over the period, we have rendered support to the art and talent which deserves a prestigious place and audience to impart then recognition. As a testament to this, this time we will be bringing the movie The Academy Of Fine Arts as a web series with six nail biting episodes for our viewers. The unique narrative laced with raw action sequences with a fine blend humour, romance and suspense will be a one-of-its-kind experience for the audience. We are super excited to bring this gritty series for our dynamic audience”, said Ms Rusa Banerjee, Business Head, Bangla ZEE5.

The Academy Of Fine Arts: The Series Raw & Uncensored is jointly produced by Prateek Chakravorty and Saumya Sarkar and Co-Produced by Sanket Mishra & Manab Saha.

To experience an impressive and exciting tale of suspense, action, joy and entertainment, watch the exclusive streaming of The Academy Of Fine Arts: The Series Raw & Uncensored only Bangla ZEE5 from 29th May, 2026.