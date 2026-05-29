Obesity Management Requires Awareness and Proper Medical Care

Obesity is no longer just about appearance or lifestyle, but a growing chronic disease silently affecting overall health, mobility, confidence, and quality of life across younger and working populations.

According to global health estimates, obesity rates have nearly tripled worldwide over the last few decades, making it one of the fastest-growing lifestyle-related health concerns globally. Health experts warn that increasing dependence on processed foods, disturbed sleep cycles, stress, and inactive lifestyles is contributing significantly to this growing health burden.

Obesity is now recognized as a chronic disease that can significantly affect overall health and quality of life. It is closely linked with several serious medical conditions, including Type-2 Diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, fatty liver disease, sleep apnea, joint problems, infertility, and certain cancers. Health experts believe that if obesity is not addressed at the right time, it can gradually impact almost every organ system in the body.

Experts explain that while healthy eating habits, exercise, and lifestyle modifications remain important for weight management, these measures may not always provide sustainable results in patients with severe obesity.

Over the last few years, Bariatric and Metabolic Surgery has emerged as an advanced and effective treatment option for patients with severe obesity and obesity-related diseases. These surgeries are performed using minimally invasive laparoscopic techniques through small incisions, allowing patients to recover faster with less pain and shorter hospital stays.

Different bariatric procedures are recommended based on the patient’s Body Mass Index (BMI), medical condition, eating habits, and overall metabolic health. In Sleeve Gastrectomy, the size of the stomach is reduced, helping patients feel full earlier and consume smaller portions of food. Gastric Bypass Surgery is often advised in patients who are obese along with uncontrolled Type-2 Diabetes or severe metabolic disorders because it not only supports significant weight loss but also improves metabolic control.

Doctors say the impact of these procedures often goes far beyond weight reduction alone. Many patients experience better mobility, improved stamina, easier breathing, reduced joint pain, improved diabetes control, and greater confidence after treatment.

Speaking about the growing concern, Dr. Rahul Borude, Bariatric and Metabolic Surgeon, Breach Candy hospital, Mumbai said, “Obesity should not be viewed simply as excess body weight. It is a complex metabolic disease that affects physical, emotional, and social well-being. Many patients struggling with obesity also experience reduced mobility, low confidence, fatigue, and obesity-related medical complications that continue to worsen over time.

Many patients come to us after spending years trying different diets, gym routines, slimming programs, and medications. While lifestyle changes remain important, severe obesity often needs a more structured medical approach because the body’s metabolism itself gets affected over time.

For many individuals, the biggest change after bariatric surgery is that they start living actively again. They can walk comfortably, sleep better, participate in family activities, and regain confidence that obesity had slowly taken away from them. The aim is not just reducing weight, but improving overall health and quality of life.”