Upgrade your first-aid kit with these new items

From a simple scraped knee to a broken bone, one thing is for sure: Accidents happen. But you can be prepared by adding a few items to your home care arsenal.

A well-stocked first-aid kit can help you respond effectively to emergencies. Keep at least one first-aid kit in your home and one in your car. Having a fully stocked first-aid kit is the key to being prepared for emergencies and injuries, so it’s important that yours is properly stocked and tailored to your family’s unique needs. Moreover, getting first aid and CPR training at First Aid Vaughan training facility is essential to handle any accident or emergencies that may occur.

Here is a list of new items that you can add to your first-aid kit :

1. The first item that you can refresh your first-aid kit is pulse oxymeter. Pulse oximetry is a test used to measure the oxygen level (oxygen saturation) of the blood. It is an easy, painless measure of how well oxygen is being sent to parts of your body furthest from your heart, such as the arms and legs. If you have an emergency that requires monitoring of your SpO2 levels, a medtech OG-01 fiingertip pulse oxymeter will be a value addition to the first-aid kit.

2. Maintaining a healthy blood pressure is key to staying healthy. Therefore, monitoring yours on a regular basis can be a life-saver. You can stock up your first-aid kit with Dr Morepen BP-02 Blood Pressure Monitor. Long-standing high blood pressure can cause damage to the small vessels in your body and also cause the heart to thicken and stiffen. Checking your blood pressure can help you and your doctor figure out if you need medications or that your medications are working.

5. Portable Oxygen cans are the new must-have products in every home medical kit. This is a life-saving product that is significant to keep handy than anything else in their medical kit. gO2therapy is essentially a high-purity (99%+) portable bottled Oxygen can, which is highly useful in our day-to-day life situations like pollution & emergencies. Not only can they come in handy for high altitude sickness treatment, but they can also be used to perform oxygen therapy at home to help the body fight ill-effects of the city’s pollution, improve health and well-being, improve immunity and increase mental & physical performance among the fitness enthusiasts.

4. During CPR the chest compressions squeeze the stomach, and it’s common for patients to vomit by reflex. IndoSurgicals CPR pocket masks have a one-way valve that stops vomit, blood, and body fluids in their tracks, keeping your mouth isolated and vomit-free. For a travel or portable first aid kit, a CPR mask is a must.