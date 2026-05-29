V-Guard Industries Accelerates Community Empowerment in Telangana with High-Impact CSR Initiatives for FY 2025-26

Telangana, India May 29: V-Guard Industries Ltd. continues to expand its CSR footprint in Telangana through targeted initiatives in education, skill development, and healthcare infrastructure during FY 2025-26. These programmes are designed to address critical gaps while creating sustainable, community-led impact across the state.

“Through our initiatives in Telangana, we are focused on enabling access to quality education and healthcare, especially for underserved communities,” said Dr. Reenaa Mithun Chittilappilly, Director, V-Guard Industries Limited & V-Guard Foundation. “Each project is designed to create meaningful, long-term impact by strengthening existing systems and empowering individuals with the resources and opportunities they need to prosper.”



As part of its commitment to education and skill development, V-Guard implemented key initiatives across Telangana:

● Implemented the Navdarshan project and supported 958 intellectually challenged children across 10 special schools in Ranga Reddy, Nalgonda, Siddipet, Khammam, and Hyderabad through therapeutic care, vocational training, and infrastructure enhancements.

● Undertook classroom infrastructure development at Mandal Parishad Primary School, Surram, Hyderabad, with the construction of three new classrooms, creating a safer and more conducive learning environment for 55 students.

As part of its efforts to strengthen public healthcare infrastructure several initiatives where undertaken:

● Supported the construction of an ESI Dispensary in the Cherlapally Industrial Area, Hyderabad, to improve access to affordable healthcare services which is expected to benefit over 10,000 individuals.

These targeted efforts in Telangana are part of V-Guard’s broader national CSR vision. During FY 2025-26, the company successfully executed 56 CSR projects across 11 states—including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Odisha, Gujarat, West Bengal, and Haryana.

With a total CSR investment of ₹7.13 crore, V-Guard’s diverse initiatives have positively impacted the lives of nearly 78,000 beneficiaries nationwide, cementing its role as a catalyst for inclusive and sustainable growth.