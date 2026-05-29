St. Judes India expands its footprint with new Morgan Stanley-supported centre in Bengaluru

St. Jude India ChildCare Centres (St. Judes India) inaugurated a new Morgan Stanley-supported facility in Bengaluru, marking a significant expansion of its efforts to support children undergoing cancer treatment by providing families with safe, hygienic, and free accommodation.

The Morgan Stanley Centre features 20 one-bedroom units supporting children through every stage of bone marrow transplant treatment and recovery. It marks the latest chapter in a partnership dating to 2017, which has spanned pandemic support, infrastructure funding, and support for St. Judes largest ‘home away from home’ paediatric cancer facility in Kharghar, Mumbai. At the Bengaluru centre, many of these families travel from small towns and villages (mostly from Jharkhand, Telangana, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh) for treatment. For them, arriving in a large city can feel overwhelming and unfamiliar. The centre offers holistic support, including hygienic accommodation, transportation, education, counselling, and a nurturing environment, ensuring that every child has the best chance of beating the disease.

The inauguration was attended by Anahita Tiwari, Head of India Global Centers, Morgan Stanley, along with Anil Nair, CEO, St. Judes India.

The centre will support families during their child’s recovery post-Bone Marrow Transplant surgery at the Mazumdar Shaw Medical Centre, Narayana Healthcity at Bommasandra, Bengaluru. Its proximity to the hospital allows families continuity of care, timely medical attention, and better coordination with the treatment teams.

“For underprivileged families who leave everything behind to seek cancer treatment for their child, St. Judes India becomes a lifeline. Here, children find more than just a place to stay; they find a nurturing ‘home away from home,’ filled with care, comfort, and hope. This support can make a meaningful difference in a child’s journey. With our new centre now in Bengaluru, we hope to extend that same care to many more families when they need it most,” said Anil Nair, CEO, St. Judes India.

Anahita Tiwari, Head of India Global Centers, Morgan Stanley added, “Giving back is a core part of Morgan Stanley’s culture, and shapes how we engage with the communities around us. Our enduring partnership with St. Jude India ChildCare Centres reflects a shared commitment to supporting children and families navigating cancer. As we inaugurate the new Morgan Stanley Centre in Bengaluru, we are proud to deepen this partnership and extend our collective impact.”

About St. Jude India ChildCare Centres (St. Judes India)

St. Jude India ChildCare Centres (St. Judes India) provides a ‘home away from home’ for children undergoing cancer treatment. These children, accompanied by their parents, come from small villages and distant towns where cancer treatment is unavailable. St. Judes India provides these children with free-of-cost accommodation and holistic care to improve their chances of surviving cancer and leading a full, healthy, happy life.

Founded in 2006 by Shyama and Nihal Kaviratne and a dedicated group of volunteers, St Judes India works alongside Tata Memorial Hospital, AIIMS, New Delhi, Tata Medical Centre, Kolkata, Dr. B Borooah Cancer Institute in Guwahati and various cancer hospitals in 13 cities across India. They offer every family a room with everything they need during their stay. Each centre has a common community space or learning area, shared ablution facilities, a common kitchen, and a dining area. Each family has their own cooking stove in the kitchen, and provisions for cooking are supplied every week.