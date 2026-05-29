IndiGo Q4 FY26: Earnings reverse sharply despite stable revenue base

May 29: InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. (“IndiGo”) today reported its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2026 results.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to the same period last year (on a consolidated basis)

· Capacity increased by 3.4% to 43.6 billion ASKs, despite disruptions arising from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

· Passengers declined marginally by 1.1% to 31.6 million.

· Yield decreased by 2.2% to INR 5.20 and load factor decreased by 1.7pts to 85.8%

· Revenue from Operations increased by 1.3% to INR 224,384 million

· Fuel CASK reduced by 4.8% to INR 1.53

· CASK ex fuel ex fx increased by 7.3% to INR 3.15

· EBITDAR excluding forex impact of INR 64,354 million (28.7% EBITDAR margin), compared to EBITDAR excluding forex impact of INR 68,618 million (31.0% EBITDAR margin)

· EBITDAR of INR 22,278 million (9.9% EBITDAR margin), compared to EBITDAR of INR 69,482 million (31.4% EBITDAR margin)

· Net profit excluding impact of exceptional items and forex amounted to INR 19,206 million compared to net profit excluding impact of exceptional items and forex of INR 29,811 million

· Net loss of INR 25,369 million, compared to net profit of INR 30,675 million

For the year ended March 31, 2026, compared to year ended March 31, 2025 (on a consolidated basis)

· Capacity increased by 9.5% to 172.4 billion

· Passengers increased by 4.0% to 123.4 million against a seat growth of 5.2%

· Yield decreased by 1.7% to INR 5.06 and load factor decreased by 1.6pts to 84.4%

· Revenue from Operations increased by 5.1% to INR 849,619 million

· Fuel CASK reduced by 11.5% to INR 1.47

· CASK ex fuel ex fx increased by 3.8% to INR 3.00.

· EBITDAR excluding forex impact of INR 231,889 million (27.3% EBITDAR margin), compared to EBITDAR excluding forex impact of INR 228,612 million (28.3% EBITDAR margin)

· EBITDAR of INR 150,892 million (17.8% EBITDAR margin), compared to EBITDAR of INR 212,520 million (26.3% EBITDAR margin)