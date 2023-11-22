The Calico Knots – Redefining Timeless Fashion with sustainability and beautiful embroidery

The Calico Knots, the trailblazing Mumbai fashion brand, has announced the launch of its latest collection featuring intricately crafted Schiffli embroidery Westernwear. Renowned for its innovative designs and exceptional craftsmanship, The Calico Knots continues to redefine the fashion landscape by blending traditional Indian artistry with contemporary Western fashion sensibilities.

The Calico Knots’ Westernwear line is a fusion of classic Western silhouettes and contemporary fabrics, meticulously designed to cater to the discerning tastes of India’s fashion-conscious community. By seamlessly blending the essence of the West with the vibrancy of Mumbai’s cosmopolitan culture, the brand is set to redefine( if we can use some other word) the city’s fashion landscape with its elegant and sophisticated clothing options.

The latest collection from The Calico Knots is a testament to the brand’s unwavering commitment to creating stunning apparel that seamlessly combines opulence and comfort. Each garment is meticulously handcrafted by skilled artisans, highlighting the brand’s dedication to preserving the heritage of Schiffli embroidery, a technique that has been perfected over generations.

With an emphasis on versatility and elegance, the new collection boasts a diverse range of chic and sophisticated designs, tailored to cater to the modern woman’s discerning taste. From intricately embroidered evening gowns to effortlessly stylish blouses,( it’s semi-formal and casual wear but not evening gowns or blouses instead they are tops, dresses, etc) The Calico Knots’ collection promises to seamlessly blend the ethnic and the modern, the western and the Indian.

Speaking about the latest collection, the founder of The Calico Knots, Taranpreet Ahuja, stated, “At The Calico Knots, we are passionate about celebrating the rich heritage of Indian craftsmanship, and our latest collection is a tribute to the timeless art of Schiffli embroidery. We aim to empower women to embrace their individuality and express themselves through our exquisite and meticulously designed Westernwear. Our team of skilled artisans has put their heart and soul into every garment, ensuring that each piece embodies the essence of elegance and sophistication.”

The latest collection from The Calico Knots is now available online. With its exceptional craftsmanship, exquisite designs, and a fusion of Indian artistry and Western fashion, The Calico Knots continues to set new standards in the fashion industry.

The launch of this new collection solidifies The Calico Knots’ dedication to providing fashion enthusiasts with an eco-conscious alternative without compromising on style or quality. With this new collection, the brand invites the people of Mumbai to experience the perfect blend of timeless Western fashion and sustainable ethos.